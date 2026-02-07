Ravens Hire Broncos Assistant as TE Coach

The pipeline from the Mile High City to Charm City continues to flow as the Baltimore Ravens are adding another former Denver Broncos assistant to new head coach Jesse Minter's staff.

According to CBS Sports, they are hiring Zack Grossi as their new tight ends coach under first-time offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. The 36-year-old has spent the past four seasons with the Broncos, the last three of which were under Sean Payton, serving as an offensive quality control coach before being promoted to pass game specialist ahead of the 2024 season.

Grossi is replacing former Ravens tight ends coach George Godsey, who moved on to become the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech after spending the past four seasons under John Harbaugh, having previously served under former offensive coordinators Greg Roman and Todd Monken.

His time with the Broncos overlapped with Doyle, who is a long-time Payton disciple and served as the team's tight ends coach from 2023-24 before spending the 2025 season as the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, where he didn't call plays.

The two will be reunited in Baltimore, where Grossi will help Doyle develop and disseminate his vision for the latest iteration of the Ravens offense as the team prepares to embark on an exciting new chapter of franchise history.

Given that tight ends were Doyle's specialty in Denver and heavily involved in the Bears' offense last season, he was likely very selective when making this particular hire. Grossi helped the Broncos finish 10th in total offense and 11th in expected points added by the passing game with 85.40.

The other former Broncos coach who will be joining him in Baltimore is former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi as a senior offensive assistant. He was fired by Payton after the 2025 season so the team could promote Davis Webb to replace him.

New coach is no stranger to overcoming adversity

Grossi has been battle-tested on and off the field as the former college quarterback-turned-coach had a bout with cancer during the 2024 season and was able to overcome it to continue his coaching career.

After experiencing some breathing difficulties for an extended period of time, he was advised to get several tests run, including scans and bloodwork and a cancerous tumor was discovered in his chest cavity. He was diagnosed with a Yolk Sac Tumor, which thankfully is a very treatable form of cancer.

The treatment plan he underwent included months of chemotherapy followed by surgery to remove the remaining tumor. Grossi was revealed to be completely cancer-free last spring and was back on the sideline coaching this past season.

Ravens tight end room could look very different in 2026

The only player at the position that Grossi will definitely be working with in his first year on the job with the Ravens is three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews. Every member of the group entered the 2025 season on expiring contracts, and the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, touchdowns and receiving yards was the only one who was signed to an extension before it was over.

When the Ravens inked Andrews to his third deal with the team since being drafted in 2018, it was widely assumed that it meant that fourth-year pro Isaiah Likely's days in Baltimore were numbered. Even though he is coming off a down season that saw his debut delayed by a broken foot and production drop-off from the gradual ascent it had been on through his first three seasons, he is still viewed as one of the top pending free agents slated to hit the open market come March.

There's a lot of circulation swirling about the future of six-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard in the Ravens offense under Doyle. Neither the Broncos under Payton nor the Bears under first-year coach Ben Johnson carried a player officially listed as a fullback on their rosters last year. However, during Doyle's two seasons in Denver, the team employed veteran fullback Michael Burton. As integral as Ricard has been to the success of the Ravens' dominant rushing attack during the Lamar Jackson era, his recent checkered injury history and a new scheme could put his future with the franchise in doubt.

The most likely of the Ravens' pending free agents at the position to get re-signed is Charlie Kolar, who was drafted in the same year and round of the NFL Draft as Likely in 2022 and has developed into one of the best blocking tight ends in the league over the past two seasons. He has still been able to flash his prowess as a pass catcher when given the chance and recorded career-highs in targets (15), receptions (10), receiving yards (142) and touchdowns (two) in 2025.

