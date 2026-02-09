Five Ravens Offseason Needs Ranked From Least to Most Critical

The Baltimore Ravens acted swiftly in tending to the biggest need of their offseason, cutting longtime head coach John Harbaugh loose in favor of a younger, fresher alternative in Jesse Minter. The defensive specialist will step into a Ravens team coming directly off of an 8-9 campaign, where he'll look to offer his inherent schematic advantage to a perennial contender that suffered steps back in nearly every department over the last few months.

He's already registered as one of the more popular hirings of the last month, but he fills just one of Baltimore's many holes. Other vacancies and shortcomings pepper Minter's adopted roster, and he'll spend the next few months overseeing the franchise's shift to his preferred direction.

In order from the least- to most-pressing on his radar:

5. Get on the Same Page as Lamar Jackson

Minter was sure to snuff out any residual rumblings pertaining to his prioritization of Lamar Jackson. It's imperative that the defensive coach have a star quarterback to help guide the other side of the ball, and Minter was quick to praise his two-time MVP's place within his vision of the Ravens.

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

He's already recruited a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle to help orchestrate Jackson's offense while Minter calls the defense. Doyle makes up for his lack of typical experience with an extensive coaching resume for someone as young as he is, having spent last season with the creatively deceptive Chicago Bears in preparing for one of the NFL's all-time great dual threats.

Minter and Doyle would benefit from checking in with Jackson to work through their respective goals going forward, but the Ravens' front office needs to have a completely different conversation with their elusive star. Should they look to sign all of the free agents that they'll need to cushion Minter's maiden voyage as head coach, they'll be looking to restructure Jackson's hefty contract.

It'll be hard to say how those negotiations will play out, considering how hard Jackson had to work for his deal and how frequently his value is thrown into doubt, but at least he's already within Baltimore's walls and more accessible than some of the Ravens' exterior needs.

4. Shore Up Jackson's Band of Weapons

The Ravens' assortment of downfield playmakers and pass-catchers made for one of the more disappointing general position groups on the Ravens' 2025 roster, having entered the season touted as one of the more talented receiving cores in the league.

Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews made enough plays to make some fans forget about their routine slew of mistakes, and they were about as good as it got this fall. Isaiah Likely and DeAndre Hopkins will each test the market, while the underwhelming Rashod Bateman's value is as low as ever.

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) celebrates with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after catching a touchdown during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Ravens don't have an excess of money to throw at receiving relief, but they do have an unusually juicy first-round pick to cash in on. They'll be on the clock at No. 14 at the NFL Draft, the first of 10 picks that Baltimore fans can look forward to. If they make Jackson's life easier through the overall scheme or improve the quality of his offensive line, he'll be able to work with even semi-reliable weapons. More on that later.

3. Strengthen Pass-Rush Core

Instantly impactful defensive ends will be tougher to wrangle in than platoon receivers. Look no further than Mike Green, a talented sack threat who the Ravens drafted with a high pick; he ended up slowly learning how to turn himself into a threat to opposing quarterbacks, but adjusting to big-league linemen was a process, especially considering the expectations ladled onto his plate.

Now, with Kyle Van Noy and Dre'Mont Jones each entering free agency, the Ravens may have to leave their comfort zone in locating big-name replacements to raise the squad's sack numbers.

Minter made it work at past stops without superstars manning his edges, turning the Los Angeles Chargers into one of the better sacking teams with 45 during this past season. Compare that with the Ravens, who finished third-last with 30. He had Tuli Tuipulotu to make things easier, but the coach had to be doing something right as a developer, channeling frustrating former-prospect Odafe Oweh into one of his better statistical weapons with 7.5 takedowns over a dozen games in Los Angeles.

Minter, as well as the decision-makers who ended up giving him the job, preached their willingness to return to Baltimore's longstanding values of hard hits and fearsome trench play. In order to do good on their word, they'll need to play their cards carefully entering free agency and the draft.

2. Obtain a Status Report on Nnamdi Madubuike

That leaky defense didn't solely rest on the shoulders of the undermanned defensive ends. One of the cogs of the Ravens' defense, Nnamdi Madubuike, suffered a neck injury midway through Week 2 of the regular season, and he hasn't played a game since.

The former Pro Bowler and All-Pro nominee made everything tick from the defensive line, requiring enough attention for his teammates to create advantages and pad their stats. It's no coincidence that Van Noy sank from 12.5 sacks to two in just one season, as Madubuike's own pair of takedowns would go on to lead the team for several weeks upon his departure. Broderick Jones' own absence didn't help matters, and opposing quarterbacks never looked as comfortable as they did during their trips to Baltimore.

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) reacts after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (not pictured) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Madubuike's been off the radar ever since that devastating injury, and we're talking literally here. He's all but disappeared since that injury, with nary a press conference to speak of, and every coach and executive who's been asked about him since has yet to provide any specifics as to when, or if, he'll see the field again.

For what it's worth, he's semi-active online, and some recent X posts of his have inspired optimism across the starving fan base. But until the Ravens' brass can comfortably understand how much to expect out of the defensive focal point, planning out the rest of Minter's approach will be tough.

Good news 🙏🏾 — Justin Nnamdi Madubuike (@Madabeeks) January 30, 2026

1. Tend to the Offensive Line

Jackson spent almost every snap of the 13 games he suited up for under duress, playing behind an offensive line that had never looked worse. His poor protection left him vulnerable to 36 sacks, and his injuries only accumulated over time to continually sap his athleticism and once-dominant knacks for scrambling and improvising on the run.

Tyler Linderbaum will command more attention than anyone on the Ravens' list of potentially departing players to check in on, and rightfully so. He has three Pro Bowl appearances to show for himself over four professional seasons as one of the NFL's top centers, yet Baltimore remains reluctant to crack open the checkbook and pay him like he's an elite center. Now, after plenty of chances to re-sign him have passed, they'll have to contend with hungry outsiders to keep Linderbaum in-house.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and center Tyler Linderbaum (64) warm up before an AFC wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

He accounts for arguably the most pressing single decision left for the Ravens to make before next season, but as last season proved, he can't protect Jackson alone.

His past season wasn't his cleanest, as he spent considerable snaps cleaning up messes caused by Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees, one of the worst guard tandems in the sport. Baltimore absolutely has to find replacements at those premier spots on the depth chart, leaving real room for disaster should Linderbaum walk in free agency.

The Ravens' success is predicated on Jackson's ability to read the field, maneuver through his pocket and locate the right play over and over again. If there's one lesson to take away from what he had to work with over the last few months, it's that he'll need better than this to keep everyone afloat, launching this particular position group right to the tippy-top of Baltimore's laundry list of issues to assess over the offseason.

