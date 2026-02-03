Ravens Hire Steelers Long-Time RB Coach

The Baltimore Ravens coaching staff is starting to really come together, with the final pieces in place following the latest addition.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported the Ravens are hiring former Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach Eddie Faulkner to the staff. Faulkner had been on the Steelers' coaching staff since 2019 as the running backs coach and served as interim offensive coordinator in 2023 after Pittsburgh fired Matt Canada.

After seven years with the Steelers, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner is expected to take the same job with the AFC North rival Ravens, per sources.



Faulkner molded Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell in Pittsburgh. Now, he’ll team up with Derrick Henry. pic.twitter.com/vpxu85S6RM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2026

The Steelers' running backs had a strong season with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell playing well for Pittsburgh. Gainwell had the best season of his career and was named the MVP of the team in 2025.

Ravens add more talent to coaching staff with Eddie Faulkner

Faulkner is about to have the best running back he has ever coached in Baltimore with Derrick Henry in the backfield. The Ravens have been in the top two in rushing over the last two years since Henry's arrival, and he has had a massive impact on that.

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Baltimore also has other talented backs in the backfield with Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali, and Justice Hill there as well. There might be some changes to the running backs, with one most likely needing to depart, but Faulker will have plenty of talent to work with.

Ali is more of a blocking back in passing situations, while Mitchell and Hill can do it all in the passing game and running the ball. Hill has been the subject of discussions about whether he will be on the roster in 2026 or whether the team could save over $3 million by cutting him.

Henry will be able to carry his load no matter what and doesn't need much coaching, as he's one of the best backs in the NFL. Mitchell, Hill, and Ali could really benefit from Faulkner being there, given his ability to get the most out of his bench and produce.

New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter deserves a lot of credit for the work he has done in building this coaching staff together, as he continues to hire some of the best available. Minter did a great job with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, as well as Joe Lombardi being added on.

Nobody should be sleeping on this Ravens team in 2026, as they are shaping up to be one of the best coaching staffs in the NFL.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!