Ravens Add Former Broncos OC to Coaching Staff

With the hiring of new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, the Baltimore Ravens are starting to piece together the offensive coaching staff, as they made a massive addition to the room.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter and Doyle have added former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi to the staff as a senior offensive assistant, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. Lombardi was fired by the Broncos after three seasons, as Denver made it to the AFC Championship Game but scored just seven points in its loss to the New England Patriots.

Prior to joining the Broncos, Lombardi had shown plenty of experience as an offensive coordinator in the NFL, having stints with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers. Doyle and Lombardi are familiar with each other as they worked together on the Saints and Broncos coaching staffs.

This is a sneaky underrated hire for the Ravens as they bring in more experience on the offensive side of the ball. Lombardi has done it all as an offensive coach for multiple NFL teams and now has a chance to share his knowledge with Doyle.

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle

With Doyle not being experienced as a play caller, it will be good to have someone like Lombardi, who has done both with not calling plays and calling them in different places. It also helps to come from a famous name like Lombardi, with many great football minds in one family.

The Ravens' coaching staff is coming together well, with a mix of experienced veterans and young up-and-coming coaches. Baltimore got the young guy in Doyle running the offense and the veteran Anthony Weaver partnering with Minter on defense.

The only other concern for the Ravens now is finding a special teams coordinator and some position coaches to round out the coaching staff. Minter has done a masterful job so far of putting it all together, with some work still needing to be done.

Arguably, Baltimore's next-biggest hire, besides the special teams coordinator, is the quarterbacks coach. After great success over the years with Tee Martin in that role, Minter and Doyle need to make sure they find the right guy to keep Lamar Jackson progressing well.

Slowly, but surely, the Ravens' coaching staff is coming along nicely with Lombardi being a great addition to an offensive staff that needed some experience. Ravens fans just hope it won't be the only Lombardi trophy added to the team in 2026.

