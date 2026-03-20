Ravens Hit Jackpot with Two-Year, $10 Million Signing

The Baltimore Ravens defense is going through a year of transition, with new head coach Jesse Minter bringing in talent that fits his scheme.

So far in the 2026 offseason, Baltimore has lost five free agents on defense, with two of those being at safety, with Alohi Gilman going to the Kansas City Chiefs and Ar'Darius Washington reuniting with ex-Ravens head coach John Harbaugh with the New York Giants. Those losses have now made the safety position more important, ensuring the Ravens find a third safety for Minter's system.

Baltimore currently has Kyle Hamilton and 2025 first-round pick Malaki Starks as two of the starters. One of their more underrated signings will be the third safety, and one that could make more of an impact than his contract shows.

Jaylinn Hawkins is ready to help Ravens in 2026

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins signed a two-year, $10 million contract to join the Ravens' secondary at a time when he is truly needed for them. He brings plenty of experience, having come off a strong 2025 campaign with the New England Patriots, who almost won the Super Bowl.

New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last season, Hawkins finished with 71 tackles, six pass deflections, five quarterback hits, four interceptions, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 15 games. He had 15 tackles and one quarterback hit in the postseason with New England.

The Ravens struggled on defense last season, finishing among the bottom 10 units in the NFL, with injuries playing a major role. Baltimore's secondary had an even tougher time, leading to Hawkins joining the unit in hopes of helping create turnovers, as they were tied for 15th in the NFL with 20 takeaways last year.

A major advantage for the Ravens' defense, which should help improve their performance, is the addition of edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who should help Baltimore get more than just 30 sacks this season. That will open the door for guys like Hawkins to use their skill set to create turnovers and potentially even help with the pass rush by being sent on blitzes.

Hawkins has been an underrated weapon on defense, doing everything from coverage to wrapping up the ball carrier for whichever team he has played for since 2020. This signing was the most underrated external signing the team has had, as while Hendrickson helps their pass rush, Hawkins can help in so many more parts to this defense than Ravens fans won't see come to life until Week 1.

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