Baltimore Ravens Add Much-Needed Veteran Safety Depth With K’Von Wallace Signing

The safety position is one of the most important and integral to the success and flexibility of the Baltimore Ravens defensive scheme under first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

While they are all set with at the top of the depth chart with three-time All Pro Kyle Hamilton, 2025 first-rounder Malaki Starks and prized free agent addition Jaylinn Hawkins, they lacked experienced and quality depth behind.

After opting not to select a safety with one of the team's 11 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft late last month, general manager Eric DeCosta addressed the underrated need ahead of the Ravens' next session of Organized Team Activities by signing veteran K'Von Wallace.

We have signed S K'Von Wallace.https://t.co/3wf3wwPmjN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 11, 2026

Prior to this signing, the only notable depth the Ravens had behind their two projected starters was second-year defensive back Keondre Jackson. After not making the team as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Illinois last year, he emerged as one of their best special teams players in the second half of the season after being brought up from the practice squad with 277 snaps and none on defense in his first year in the league.

Meanwhile, with Wallace, the Ravens are getting a versatile six-year veteran who has appeared in 78 career games, including the playoffs, and has made 20 starts. He has taken snaps at both safety spots and cornerback and has played 1,592 snaps on defense and 1,004 snaps on special teams. He has recorded 177 total tackles, eight passes defensed, an interception, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his career to date.

New signing comes with familiarity with similar schemes

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) runs in a touchdown past Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. James (29) and safety K'Von Wallace (24) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wallace is well-traveled, with the Ravens being the eighth team he has signed with since entering the league as a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. His learning curve shouldn't be very steep, considering that he recently had a stint with a team that has strong ties to Baltimore and its coaching tree.

Last year, he appeared in three games for the Houston Texans in the second-half of the season and spent time on their practice squad and the Minnesota Vikings' prior to that. In 2024, he spent the entire offseason and appeared in nine games with the Seattle Seahawks before getting hurt and landing on injured reserve.

During his time in the Emerald City, he played under former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who is the Seahawks head coach and also happens to be close friends, former colleagues and runs a similar scheme to Minter.

Wallace isn't guaranteed to make the final 53-man roster and could get outplayed by an undrafted rookie free agent or some other younger and less experienced player, but for now, he addresses one of their thinnest and essential position groups on the team.