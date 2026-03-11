Ravens Sign AFC Champion Jaylin Hawkins

The Baltimore Ravens are adding depth and versatility to their secondary after a volatile beginning to free agency.

Baltimore has signed safety Jaylinn Hawkins to a two-year deal after his productive season with the New England Patriots, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The signing gives the Ravens a reliable third safety behind Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks.

Ravens Add Depth at Safety

Baltimore entered the offseason looking for additional help in the defensive backfield, and Hawkins fits the profile of a versatile rotational safety.

Hawkins turned in a strong 2025 season in New England, finishing with 71 tackles and four interceptions while grading out well in multiple areas of the game. He posted a 74.7 coverage grade, ranking 12th among safeties, and a 79.7 run-defense grade, good for 15th at the position.

Those numbers highlight the well-rounded skill set that made him an appealing option for Baltimore’s defense.

What the Signing Means for Kyle Hamilton

Adding Hawkins gives the Ravens flexibility with Hamilton, one of the most versatile defensive players in the NFL.

Hamilton has been used everywhere in Baltimore’s defense — deep safety, slot defender, and even in the box as a pseudo-linebacker. With Hawkins capable of handling traditional safety responsibilities, Hamilton can move around the formation more freely.

That versatility is exactly what makes Hamilton so dangerous in defensive coordinator schemes, allowing him to roam, blitz, and disrupt offenses in multiple ways.

Malaki Starks Poised for Breakout Year

The Ravens also believe this move could help unlock another strong season from Starks.

Starks is expected to take a larger role in the secondary, and having a dependable third safety behind him adds stability to the rotation. With Hawkins providing depth and experience, Baltimore can keep its young defensive backs fresh while maintaining coverage flexibility.

A Smart Secondary Move for Baltimore

The safety market moved quickly this offseason, with the Kansas City Chiefs already securing Alohi Gilman earlier in free agency. Baltimore responded by landing a defensive back who can fill a similar depth role, while also contributing immediately.

For a Ravens defense that prides itself on versatility and physicality, Hawkins could quietly become one of the more important depth additions of the offseason, providing flexibility and reliability in multiple defensive packages. This could also potentially sway draft day selections at the defensive back position, as the team might now be able to prioritize other areas of need.

