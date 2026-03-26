Ravens Host Veteran Free Agent DT for Visit

The Baltimore Ravens continue evaluating options along the defensive line, hosting veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader, according to the league’s transaction wire. Reader, 31, would immediately profile as a valuable depth addition with the ability to impact the interior rotation. Known for his strength at the point of attack and positional versatility, he has experience lining up both as a traditional nose tackle and at the 3-technique, giving Baltimore flexibility across multiple fronts.

Over the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions, Reader started 32 of 34 games while playing roughly half of the defensive snaps. His presence helped stabilize the middle of the line, consistently occupying blockers and creating opportunities for others to make plays. Before his time in Detroit, Reader built his reputation with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he became one of the league’s more reliable interior run defenders.

Veteran NT DJ Reader visited the Ravens, per the league's transaction notice. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 26, 2026

For a Ravens defense that thrives on physicality, Reader fits the mold. His ability to anchor against the run and collapse the pocket from the inside would add another layer to a unit that already prides itself on versatility. Baltimore has long generated pressure through scheme, but adding a player like Reader could increase organic interior disruption. That matters against today’s quarterbacks, who are most uncomfortable when pressure comes directly up the middle rather than off the edge.

With offenses increasingly built around quick passing concepts and mobile quarterbacks, interior push can be just as valuable as edge pressure. Reader’s skill set aligns directly with that need.

More Than Just Depth

While this move would likely be categorized as a depth signing, it carries more weight than a typical rotational addition. Reader’s experience and consistency allow him to step into meaningful snaps without a drop-off in production. He would also help manage workload across the defensive front, keeping players fresh deeper into games and late into the season. That kind of depth becomes critical for a team with postseason expectations.

Part of a Loaded Defensive Tackle Class

Reader’s longevity speaks to the strength of the 2016 defensive tackle class, a group that quietly developed into one of the most durable and productive in recent memory. That class includes names like Chris Jones, Kenny Clark, Javon Hargrave, Sheldon Rankins, Maliek Collins, A'Shawn Robinson, Jarran Reed, Michael Pierce, David Onyemata, Andrew Billings, and Quinton Jefferson. Many of those players are still contributing at a high level, and Reader remains firmly in that group.

What It Could Mean for Baltimore

This visit signals that the Ravens are still looking to reinforce the interior of their defensive line in the Minter scheme. Even with a strong foundation in place, adding another proven body could elevate the entire unit. If a deal comes together, Reader would not just be filling a roster spot. He would be part of an effort to generate more consistent interior pressure, something that can change the ceiling of a defense. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, moves like this often make the difference in January.

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