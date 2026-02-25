Jesse Minter Sends Clear Message to Fans About Ravens Defense

Baltimore Ravens' new head coach, Jesse Minter, has injected new life into the fan base to the point that Super Bowl aspirations are already being discussed for this franchise.

Minter has been an all-star coaching staff, combining youth and experience, while bringing his own pedigree of defensive genius to a team that needs it. While appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Minter had a message for the Ravens' fan base, which is expecting big things from the team in 2026.

"We want the Ravens fans to have the highest expectations possible, which is to win the last game of the year. We want to internally create standards and operating procedures that allow us day by day to chase that," Minter said.

"We're gonna play Ravens defense. Historically, this franchise has been the bar for defense in the National Football League. We plan on getting back to that, and we plan on doing it very quickly," he continued.

Jesse Minter is ready for first season with Ravens

Minter pushed heavily on the defensive messaging to the fans, which is a key point to consider. Ravens fans know how bad things were on defense last year and how Minter could breathe new life into the unit.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Last season, the Ravens were ranked 24th in total defense, allowing 354.5 yards per game, 30th in pass defense with 247.9 yards allowed per game, and 18th in scoring with 23.4 points allowed per game. Adding in just 30 sacks (third lowest in the NFL) and creating just 20 takeaways, this Ravens defensive unit needed a scheme makeover with some new pieces to add.

The good news for Minter is that he already has solid foundational pieces in place on defense with defensive tackle Travis Jones, linebacker Roquan Smith, and safety Kyle Hamilton. These three are difference makers that can impact any game for him at any time.

Minter must first find an elite edge rusher to help Mike Green out with Kyle Van Noy and Dre'Mont Jones, free agents for the Ravens. The popular names have been Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby to sign or trade for, but the NFL Draft is stacked with at least 10 edge rushers that could easily go in the first round.

Edge rusher isn't the only position on defense that needs attention. Star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is one of three at the position who are on IR, leaving Travis Jones to carry the load himself after leading the team in sacks last season with five. The Ravens could target selecting a defensive tackle in the draft.

Baltimore's secondary has a lot to figure out, with Marlon Humphrey's struggles from last season and Nate Wiggins' offseason surgery. Many still believe that Humphrey can bounce back and return to his All-Pro form in 2024, but it leaves the team the option to find a cornerback in the NFL Draft as his eventual replacement.

This won't be as easy as some think with Minter, even if he has the right pieces in place on offense. If he can fix the defense right away, the Ravens will be rolling strong in 2026.

