Ravens Secondary Looks to Bounce Back Against Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens' defensive backfield is too talented and has too much pedigree with four first-rounders, half of which are All Pros and multi-time Pro Bowlers, to be giving up as many big plays through the air as they have over the past month, with the Week 15 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals being the lone exception.

Even in last week's season-saving win over the Green Bay Packers on the road at historic Lambeau Field, they helped backup quarterback Malik Willis potentially earn millions more dollars this upcoming free agency cycle and bolster his case as the top signal caller slated to hit the open market. The former third-round castoff of the Tennessee Titans carved them up for 288 passing yards and a touchdown by going 18-of-21, finishing with a QBR of 94.5 and a passer rating of 134.6.

Three of their best players were taken advantage of in coverage for big plays. Two-time All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton gave up Willis' lone touchdown pass on the Packers' opening drive of the game, and four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey allowed all three of his targets to be complete for 51 yards. Second-year pro Nate Wiggins had the roughest game of his career by allowing 6-of-7 targets to be completed for 146 receiving yards, exceeding his previous high of 99 by nearly 50 yards.

"I think that our fundamentals and technique have to be better and more consistent," defensive coordinator Zach Orr said. "Sometimes they make plays, and it's a good throw, good catch, and you live with that. But what's unacceptable is playing with bad eyes, bad fundamentals and not giving yourself a chance."

The Ravens also have a trio of experienced veterans in Alohi Gilman, Chidobe Awuzie, and Ar'Darius Washington, whom they rely on heavily to round out the secondary in key rotational roles. With all the depth and top-end talent they have at outside cornerback, nickel and safety, they intend on rebounding with the season on the line this week in a do-or-die matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

" I think we had a good meeting about it this week, and I think the guys came out being intentional about it in practice," Orr said. "We know what that group is capable of doing. So, nobody takes it more personally than them and us. We've been working like crazy to get it fixed. I'm excited to see those guys go out there and compete on Sunday."

Playing cornerback comes with its ebbs and flows, even for some of the greatest to ever play the position. Wiggins has emerged as the Ravens' top outside cornerback this year, as he sometimes shadows the opposing team's top wide receivers and vows to be better and more consistent moving forward.

"You're going to have games like that," Wiggins said of his rough showing in Green Bay. "One game isn't going to affect me. I'm going to come back hard the next game, stronger and better and ready to go."



Ravens aren't overlooking Steelers remaining weapons

Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) catches a pass along the sideline in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

In the first matchup between the two archrivals back in Week 14, Baltimore's secondary got torched for 284 yards through the air as the Aaron Rodgers to D.K. Metcalf connection had its best outing of the season. The two linked up for seven catches for 148 yards that started with a 52-yard completion on the Steelers' first play from scrimmage and hooked for two more 20-plus yard gains by the end of the game.

Metcalf won't be available for the AFC North title game as he will be serving the final game of his suspension stemming from a physical altercation with a fan in the Steelers' Week 16 road win over the Detroit Lions. While this is great news for the Ravens' secondary, he wasn't the only Pittsburgh pass catcher who gashed them in their previous meeting, and they aren't taking the ones who will be suiting up lightly.

Chdobe Awuzie has been reliable, if not spectacular, in coverage for the Ravens in 2025. A quick, laser throw from Aaron Rodgers here found Calvin Austin for 31-yards to retain possession late in the 3rd Q.#Ravens #RavensFlock #Steelers #RavensvsSteelers pic.twitter.com/H5nKEJ8uYO — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) December 7, 2025

"Obviously, D.K., he's a heck of a player, one of the top receivers in the league," Orr said. "But Aaron Rodgers and [Steelers offensive coordinator] Arthur Smith, they're running the same offense. They're still going to take the shots on the outside [and] give their guys chances one on one. So, I don't see anything changing much, and they have capable receivers."

With Metcalf out, the Steelers' lackluster group of wideouts left standing includes fourth-year pro Calvin Austin, who missed last week with a hamstring but will play, former Pro Bowler Adam Thielen, who is 35 years old and past his prime and journeyman veteran speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling. None of them have recorded 400 receiving yards or averaged 12 or more yards per catch.

"It makes a huge difference," Wiggins said. "They can't force the ball downfield with explosives now. They're going to have to dink-and-dunk and get the ball downfield."

While Wiggins believes that Metcalf's absence will severely alter what the Steelers are able to do when it comes to airing the ball out vertically, Orr still anticipates them to be aggressive and doesn't intend on getting caught off guard again.

"I don't think the preparation changes at all," Orr said. "When you're going against a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, who can pinpoint, place the ball where he wants to, like I said, they're still taking those shots and everything. Obviously, we have to be better on those plays than we were last time."

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!