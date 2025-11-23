Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Favored to Bounce Back Against Jets
The Baltimore Ravens have climbed out of the 1–5 hole they found themselves in at the bye week, stringing together four straight wins. But outside of his strong performance against the Miami Dolphins after returning from the hamstring injury, Lamar Jackson hasn’t looked like his MVP self.
Over the past two games, Jackson has thrown just one touchdown against two interceptions, while taking six sacks and fumbling once. Most of that damage came in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns, where he threw both picks and endured five sacks, raising concerns about his form as he continues to battle through a lingering knee issue.
However, NFL.com’s Ali Bhanpuri believes the two-time MVP is primed to get back on track when the Ravens return home to host the New York Jets, citing his recent success against defenses coached by Aaron Glenn or Steve Wilks.
"Lamar Jackson was notably not himself in last week's win over Cleveland, completing just 56 percent of his passes, with zero touchdowns and two picks for a paltry 47.6 passer rating — easily his worst mark of the season," Bhanpuri wrote. "Perhaps his played a part, or perhaps it was more about his opponent. Or maybe it was both. I'm inclined to believe it was Cleveland. After all, No. 8 has had major problems with the Browns throughout his career: Three of his nine lowest ratings have come against his AFC North rival, including his two worst.
"So if I'm willing to write-off Lamar's Week 11 … then the question becomes, how has he previously fared against Aaron Glenn/Steve Wilks-coached defenses? Well, in his most recent five meetings with either coach (all wins), the two-time MVP has thrown for a combined nine touchdowns against two interceptions, with a much more Lamar-like 106.7 mark. And those were all without King Henry by his side."
Struggling Offensive Line a Major Culprit
Jackson has run less this season but is still absorbing more punishment in the pocket, taking 23 sacks in seven games — the same total he took all of last year. The Browns’ aggressive front hounded him in Week 11, with Myles Garrett recording four sacks and limiting Jackson to a 47.6 passer rating.
"I mean, it's part of football," Jackson said. "You know, sometimes guys will get you, sometimes they won't. Like I said, I'm going to talk to my guys about that. They probably ain't going to like that though. You guys [are] telling me it's 23 sacks, they're probably not going to like that."
While head coach John Harbaugh has expressed confidence in the offensive line, the unit remains under strain outside of standout center Tyler Linderbaum, allowing the third-highest sack percentage per pass attempt with a rate of 10.03%. They are also among the league leaders in quick pressures allowed.
Red-zone inefficiency is another growing concern; after leading the NFL in red-zone touchdown rate last season, the Ravens now rank 28th, converting touchdowns on just 47.2% of their trips.
The Jets, however, lack a disruptive force on the level of Garrett, with Jermaine Johnson as the only legitimate threat, making New York’s defense a more manageable challenge for Jackson and the Ravens’ offense.
Jackson Could Join Drew Brees With Rare Home Feat
Jackson has been exceptional at home recently, posting 26 total touchdowns and a 121.7 passer rating over his last 10 starts at M&T Bank Stadium. He has multiple touchdowns in each of his last seven home games.
In his past two home outings alone, Jackson has thrown three touchdown passes, no interceptions, and recorded a passer rating of 125-plus in each. If he repeats that in Week 12, he will become the first quarterback since Drew Brees in 2018 to achieve that streak.
Baltimore Sun's Sam Cohn projects the Ravens to score 40 points against the Jets, and Jackson will have to deliver a standout home performance for that to happen, and to take Baltimore above .500 for the first time this season.
