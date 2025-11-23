Ravens Winning Streak Continues in Big Win Over Jets
Even during the Baltimore Ravens' most successful stretch of the 2025 NFL season, a return trip home seemed like a much-needed advantage for the squad in their first shot at achieving a winning record in months.
Their four-game win streak had largely been accumulated on the road, with three victorious finishes doing a lot of heavy lifting to cover up some of Baltimore's offensive foibles, as well as their good fortune. They had, after all, thoroughly enjoyed lining up against some relatively uncompetitive scoring attacks along the way. The New York Jets, for all intents and purposes, served as arguably the Ravens' mushiest opponent yet, amidst an already-favorable lineup of opponents.
A lot of their usual weaknesses have plagued the Ravens in their November homecoming, which had to arrive as a bummer to Baltimore fans excited to finally see their team in person again. Boo's rained down on the team after a near-scoreless first half, and though their eventual breakthrough and 23-10 finish got the job done, the Ravens' newest ugly start only further fueled anybody claiming that they're still far from receiving the exclusive contender label.
Early Ravens Regrets
The Jets' heavy emphasis on the run is partially due to their middling passing offense, but they looked like the superior big-play team when stacked up against the Ravens in the game's early goings.
Even with the sort of one-dimensional offense that had previously guided New York to two wins in 10 tries, the Ravens' line still couldn't hinder star running back Breece Hall, while recently acquired role-playing receivers John Metchie and Adonai Mitchell continually punished Baltimore off of Tyrod Taylor's tosses.
Lamar Jackson and Co. failed to burst off on their own first and second downs, setting up numerous third-and-long opportunities in which he repeatedly misinterpreted the routes that his tight ends intended to run. Mark Andrews ran well beyond the ball's placement when his quarterback anticipated his sitting in zone coverage, and Isaiah Likely suffered from a similar miscue shortly afterwards.
Sometimes, Jackson just flat-out missed his man on an errant pass, or had to watch simple bobbled receptions kill whatever was left of their drained momentum. They entered the half with three points on 73 total yards, fully embroiled in those familiar red zone struggles.
Cooling New York's Jets
The Ravens only started looking like themselves out of the break, where they returned to the field with possession of the ball. Another promising drive ended with a long-awaited touchdown punch in the form of a Derrick Henry short-yardage drive, and the Jets' shot attempt at slowing the home team down ended up in a turnover on downs, to which the Ravens responded with another Henry score on their own fourth-down gamble.
The Jets, like the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns before them, staked a fourth-quarter rally behind Breece Hall, who nearly singlehandedly chugged the Jets upfield entering the last few minutes. But that's where the Ravens' clutch-time defense once again saved the day, with Marlon Humphrey forcing the much-needed fumble near the goal line to keep the double-digit lead intact.
The Ravens can pat themselves on the back for delivering on their goal to take advantage of the middle of their schedule, completely surging back into the playoff hunt after an unthinkable 1-5 start. But with a slew of divisional matchups remaining within their final half-dozen matchups, they still have work to do in channeling the brand of consistency they once regularly harnessed in order to be taken seriously heading forward.
