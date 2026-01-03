Ravens Lose Starting WR Just Before Steelers Finale

The Baltimore Ravens will be missing starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman for their regular-season finale with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per an official announcement from the team.

"WR Rashod Bateman (illness) has been downgraded to “out” and will not travel with the team to Pittsburgh," the Ravens' X account read. "DT Taven Bryan was not activated from Injured Reserve and has been downgraded to 'out.'"

Bateman's flu-like symptoms have plagued him all week, and head coach John Harbaugh discussed his illness and Marlon Humphrey's similar illness in a press appearance this week.

"Both guys are sick. [Rashod] Bateman has had a pretty serious flu situation all week," Harbaugh said. "So, he got out there early, moved around a little. He was around. I thought he was going to go. I think he did some individual or something early. So, he got moving a little bit. So, I would think that would clear up by Sunday."

"And then with Marlon [Humphrey], the same thing happened to him today. So, I would think he'd be cleared up by Sunday. I think a lot of teams are dealing with this right now around the league."

At least in Bateman's case, the illness clearly did not resolve itself in time. Humphrey is listed as questionable for the game.

Fan Response

Bateman has been a forgettable piece for the Ravens all season, and fans did not have a strong response to him missing their showdown with the Steelers. "Several times this season it’s been easy to forget Bateman is even on the team," one fan commented on the post. Another said, "Trade Bateman and Marlon" and another wrote more specifically, "If a team offered a 3rd round for him, I wouldn’t pass it up. I’ve seen enough."

The Stakes Are High

The Ravens and Steelers' win-or-go-home game was flexed to prime time for Week 18, marking the end for one team and the AFC North title for the other. The Ravens (8-8) are favored to win over the Steelers (9-7), but both teams have a lot on the line.

Recent speculation that the Ravens might trade Lamar Jackson after a season riddled with injury have begun to swirl, as has speculation that the Ravens could move on from Harbaugh if they lose this week. For their part, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 42, is expected to be nearing the end of his time in the NFL, and the game could mark the last of his career.

If his performance this season is anything to go on, Bateman may be nearing the end of his time with the Ravens as well. The showdown will take place at 8:20 pm EST at Acrisure Stadium.

