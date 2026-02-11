One Reason Ravens Will Make Huge Leap in 2026

Baltimore Ravens fans would like to forget the nightmare that was the 2025 season, as the team finished 8-9 and lost a chance to make the playoffs in the final week of the regular season.

With that behind them, the Ravens have shifted their focus to the 2026 season, as new head coach Jesse Minter takes over and brings in a mostly new coaching staff to lead the way. While the roster is still relatively unknown to fans, there is new excitement that this team will improve on what they did a season ago.

With a new coaching staff and unknown team factors, what are everyone in the media's expectations for the Ravens? Will Baltimore be able to bounce back and make a playoff run in 2026, and who will be the key factor in that turnaround?

How can Ravens turnaround from rough 2025 season?

CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin listed five teams that could make a leap in 2026 from their 2025 season. Baltimore was one of the five on Dubin's list, with all eyes on Lamar Jackson getting the job done for them.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"If Jackson is on the field and healthy, the Ravens are going to win more games than they did this year. They went 25-8 in his 33 starts across the previous two seasons, compared with just 6-7 this year. And their offense was one of the best in the NFL in 2023 and 2024, while it was average at best for much of this past season."

"The Ravens are also getting a defensive coaching upgrade with the return of Jesse Minter to the fold. Zach Orr's defense left much to be desired this past season, but Minter has shown that he can build really good units even without the benefit of elite talent, so he should be able to get more out of his charges on that side of the ball."

Part of the reason the Ravens went 1-5 to start the season was Jackson suffering a lower-body injury early in the season. Jackson never really recovered, as he sustained multiple minor injuries throughout the season, and Baltimore's season suffered for it.

Not only does Jackson need to be healthy and on the field, but the defense has to do better than being ranked 24th in total defense. The pass rush was a major problem, as they recorded only 30 sacks on the season, with defensive tackle Travis Jones leading the way with five.

The 2026 season is a year of change for the Ravens, and Super Bowl expectations might be too much, but as long as Jackson gets back to 2023 MVP form and the defense can improve their performance, this Baltimore team can legitimately make a run in the playoffs.