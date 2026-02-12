Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Lands Second in 2018 QB Class Rankings

For years, Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have carried the once-vaunted quarterback class of the 2018 NFL Draft on their shoulders. Together, they've combined for three MVPs, 11 playoff wins and 24 postseason appearances as franchise starters, having each stamped themselves as two of the most clear-cut Hall of Fame bets of any active players behind their various league-leading statistics.

But following the events of the last few weeks, the long-solidified ranking of how the class has shaken out has had to account for a major adjustment. Sam Darnold, picked before both Jackson and Allen in that draft, did what his peers have failed to in making it all the way to the Super Bowl as the signal-calling starter and winning the whole thing.

His redemption story will go down as one of the iconic narratives of this season, as well as one of the great turnarounds in the history of the league. He's now won 31 total games between the last two regular seasons and playoffs after years of being written off as the New York Jets' failed prospect, having gone all throughout these past playoffs without committing a turnover while throwing for five touchdowns.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report saw fit to revisit the general ranking of Darnold and his former fellow draftees now that he's set to enter the offseason atop the NFL. Though his accomplishment was enough to bump him above former No. 1 overall pick and Rookie of the Year Baker Mayfield, he still has a ways to go before seriously challenging the top-two.

Where did Jackson Rank?

The only real conversation remained between whether to place Allen or Jackson atop the pile, and despite accounting for generally-superior regular season statistics, the Buffalo Bills quarterback won this battle to push the Raven to runner-up.

"The 29-year-old is more than just a scrambler, too. In 2019, he led the league with 36 touchdown passes. His 8.25 air yards per attempt and 102.2 career passer rating lead all quarterbacks ever. He has twice been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player," Gary Davenport wrote.

His slipping attendance numbers over this past season, and as a result, the running ability that made him so special to begin with has been slightly phased-out of his game.

"Last year, he averaged just 26.8 yards per game on the ground, far and away the fewest of his career," Davenport wrote. "Maybe injuries played a part, but it's also possible that almost 1,100 career carries have taken their toll."

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the game at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the same deciding playoff factor that's continually held Jackson back will persist until he surpasses Allen in the postseason, or better yet, matches Darnold in obtaining championship glory at the top-most level. The Bills quarterback doesn't have any Super Bowl appearances to show for himself either, but he has two AFC Championship game appearances to Jackson's one, and Allen advanced to both of those opportunities at the Ravens' direct expense.

Jackson's upcoming season will be another important one, as he'll be under as sharp of a magnifying glass as ever in acclimating to new head coach Jesse Minter's style. He's looking to earn an extension, and handling a few of his direct rivals wouldn't hurt his standing.