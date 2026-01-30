Ravens HC Prioritizing Lamar Jackson in New Regime

The Baltimore Ravens had plenty of assets waiting for whichever head coach candidate stacked up most favorably against the rest of the field.

Even after a down-season, the front office remains one of the more respected in the business, as they refused to hide behind their reasons for firing John Harbaugh, how and when they did, and management's demonstrated enough self-awareness to inspire hope that they have a plan to escape their rut.

Their acumen as a team that's usually successful in the draft and in the regular season pairs favorably with the on-field product. But beyond their infrastructure, or even several of the most exciting players to play around with, new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter made it clear who he's planning on prioritizing in building up the next era of Baltimore football.

"Being the head coach of the team that has the best player in the National Football League is pretty exciting," Minter remarked in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "These jobs with this caliber of quarterback don't often turn over, and when it came open... the respect and love I have for Lamar, having been here before, having seen him come up as he was drafted here, what he did in his first few years, and having had defended him last year in 2024 with Los Angeles...just, man, grateful, excited, stoked."

"Lamar Jackson is the best player in football..



I have so much love and respect for him..



I look forward to building a team around him"@Coach_Minter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/5iSZ3uf05h — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 29, 2026

Minter's Experience Fueling Expecations

As his words made clear, he isn't just some fresh face looking to rile the fans up over his hype over Jackson. He did spend four years in Baltimore under Harbaugh between 2017-20, largely spending time as a defensive assistant before specializing in the secondary in his final year before going back to college to help coach at Michigan with the other Harbaugh brother, Jim.

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches a play against Iowa during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

His memories of the two-time MVP aren't just from his early seasons, either. Minter had to deal with Jackson once as an opponent during his stint with the Chargers, where he lost, 30-23, during the 2024 season.

It won't be lost on the fans that Minter is aware of how important it is that he wins now, clarifying to McAfee that the title window is always open with a player as talented as Jackson manning the offense, and his timing couldn't be any better. Following a 2025 season that was ugly enough to draw speculation that the Ravens could move on from their franchise quarterback, it's instrumental that Harbaugh's heir say all that he can to quell any doubt that the two aren't on the same page.

Minter explained during this week's introductory presser that he's looking forward to calling the plays for the Ravens' defense. He still has to appoint an offensive coordinator to handle the other half of the team's responsibilities, but as long as he has one of the most proven talents in the league, he's plenty qualified to steer the team back into a contending spot.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!