Ravens' QB Highlighted in List of Closest MVP Races
Lamar Jackson has long been considered one of the first names that fans throw out when making their preseason MVP picks. One of the best quarterbacks in the NFL has regularly guided his Baltimore Ravens to playoff-worthy records, and been recognized as such with wins following the 2019 and 2023 seasons.
His first time taking the trophy home recognized one of the best sophomore seasons a quarterback has ever rattled off, with Jackson solidifying himself among the game's elites in just his first season as the full-time starter, and his winning the award tour again two years ago solidified that that magic run was no fluke.
Yet despite that pair of statuettes headlining a trophy case that's good enough for him to glide into the Hall of Fame, last season's MVP race still sticks in the craw of most Ravens fans. Longtime rival Josh Allen bested Jackson in his first time capturing the regular season's most elite award, yet it was close enough for the Ravens star to take home First Team All-Pro honors following that same campaign.
Finding Historic Contextualization
The tight race isn't even a year old, but it's already recognized by Bleacher Report as one of the closest individual comparisons of the 21st century. "Two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in NFL history put together a stellar — and sort of confusing award race — during the 2024 season," David Kenyon wrote.
"Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen ended up earning the AP MVP as he landed 27 of the 49 available first-place votes. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens secured the other 22, ultimately trailing Allen's 378 voting points by only 26. In other words: Both of them collected 71-plus percent of the voting share. Strangely enough, the same group tabbed Jackson as the first-team All-Pro selection. It was a fittingly odd manner to close a wild MVP race."
Its margin wasn't as razor-thin as it could have been, as represented in the NFL's only other mention on the list in Peyton Manning's and Steve McNair's even split of the MVP. Allen and Jackson didn't tie; rather, Allen capitalized on his chance to prove himself as the man on the biggest possible stage, dispatching Jackson's Ravens in the divisional round of these past playoffs.
They both find themselves right back in the race for 2025's top regular season honor, even if neither have made the best use of the first halves of their respective seasons. Jackson's found a way to worm his way back into MVP consideration after missing all of October with a hamstring injury, while Allen failed to lock in his early repeat campaign with inconsistent play.
While the Raven's hypothetically coming back to win it would be stunning for a few reasons, requiring a full in-season turnaround like few have ever pulled off, last year's perceived robbery will continue looming large in the narrative battle.
