Can Ravens' Lamar Jackson Join Super Bowl-Winning QB Next?

At long last, a quarterback from the loaded 2018 quarterback draft class has won the Lombardi Trophy. But contrary to what we may have guessed after years of data, it wasn't Baltimore Ravens' two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, his chief rival in Josh Allen or even former Rookie of the Year Baker Mayfield.

By the end of Super Bowl LX, it was none other than Sam Darnold standing alone at the NFL's summit. He'd helped lead the Seattle Seahawks back to glory in his first year with the franchise, completing the former top prospect's journey from borderline washout to the first quarterback to win the big game after playing for five or more teams.

"I'm not gonna cry right now." 🥹



He'd already done what Jackson and Allen hadn't in making it to the final round of the playoffs two years ago, then as Brock Purdy's backup on the San Francisco 49ers, and he's come a long way since that crushing overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has 28 wins to show for his last two regular seasons split as the primary starter between the Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings, and most recently notched three more victories to keep the NFC on top.

Now that he's once again done what none of his direct peers have, the race to join Darnold in the record books is on. And Jackson, armed with a Ravens' front office dead-set on escaping mediocrity, has a fair chance at challenging the scorned Allen and anyone else willing to throw their helmet into the ring.

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Jackson's Upcoming Bid

The Ravens quarterback's 2025 slate didn't treat him nearly as nicely as what Darnold enjoyed in seizing his conference's top seed, with a seemingly nonstop string of injuries holding Jackson back from bursting off from the quarterback pocket like usual.

But even if he'd had the competent up-front protection to continually challenge defenses, his defense continued to suffer from steps in the wrong direction. Those trench misadventures encouraged the front office to indulge in some drastic moves, as they opened Baltimore's offseason by swiftly firing longtime head coach John Harbaugh and replacing him with defensive whizkid Jesse Minter.

Jan 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Jesse Minter at press conference at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

He'll look to help push the usually successful franchise back on track alongside Jackson, who's all set for a return to form should the Ravens stick the landing on filling their holes. He's proven on past squads that he can headline a contender if the defense can hold up and he's guaranteed protection on his offensive line, two concerns that team owner Steve Bisciotti has already openly flagged.

The Ravens can look forward to a re-focused direction, improved standing in the NFL Draft order and an easier schedule in preparing for a bounce-back. And if Darnold and the New England Patriots, the team he just finished conquering, have proven anything, it's that the AFC is waiting for a challenger.