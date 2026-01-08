Ravens Linked to Chargers DC for HC Opening

The Baltimore Ravens are figuring out who should replace John Harbaugh as their head coach for the first time since 2007.

The team will have a number of potential options in the mix, including Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who is coaching under John's brother Jim on the west coast. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay believes the team could hire Minter to replace Harbaugh.

"If he's chosen to succeed Harbaugh, Minter would become just the fourth head coach in Ravens history. Both Harbaugh and Brian Billick (who coached the team from 1999-2007) took the job when they were in their mid-40's and got off to hot starts, with each bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Charm City within their first five seasons at the helm," Kay wrote.

"Both had extensive positional coaching and coordinator experience at the NFL level, but neither had been a head coach until Baltimore tapped them for the gig.

"Minter, 42, has spent the last two seasons working as the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Since assuming the role, the Bolts have never ranked below No. 11 in total defense or No. 9 in scoring defense while reaching the playoffs in each those two seasons."

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at press conference during training camp. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jesse Minter Could Be Next Ravens Head Coach

The Ravens have lost their edge on defense since emerging as the No. 1 unit just two seasons ago, so implementing a defensive-minded head coach could be the way to go for the organization.

If Minter were hired, it would be his second stint with the Ravens organization. He was a defensive assistant in 2017 and 2018 before he was promoted to assistant defensive backs coach in 2019, and then defensive backs coach in 2020. After a stint in college football at Vanderbilt in 2021 and Michigan in 2022 and 2023, Minter followed Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers last season.

The Ravens may want to go in a completely different direction from the Harbaugh regime, but a hiring of Minter would show that the organization doesn't want to stray too far from where it was.

Many players still on the team were around when Minter was on the staff, so there is already a relationship there that can be fostered.

Minter is coaching the Chargers in the playoffs, but once they are eliminated, he will likely begin taking interviews with interested teams for their head coaching vacancies.

