Ravens Request Interview With Playoff OC

The search for John Harbaugh's replacement is underway for the Baltimore Ravens after the team fired its coach of 18 years.

Baltimore has already begun requesting interviews with coaches, with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver as the first. Another name that NFL insider Tom Pelissero has added to the list is Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

The Ravens requested an interview with Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak for their head coaching job, per source.



That’s five interview requests for Kubiak, who can interview for jobs during Seattle’s playoff bye this week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2026

After being an offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and the New Orleans Saints in 2024, Kubiak has been on a tear this season with his Seahawks offense ranking eighth in total yards and third in points per game. He has been responsible for getting quarterback Sam Darnold to the next level in his development.

Klint Kubiak is a Lamar Jackson-friendly hire for the Ravens

Some speculation surrounding the Ravens' head coach search is that they are looking for an offensive coach who can unleash Jackson in the offense and get him rolling. The Ravens might have to get that in Kubiak.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The reports out of Baltimore since Harbaugh's firing are that he was the buffer between Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who did not see eye to eye on how the offense should be run. That was seen on the field as the Ravens' offense was inconsistent throughout the 2025 campaign.

The Kubiak family is a familiar name for the Ravens as Klint's dad, Gary Kubiak, was on Harbaugh's coaching staff at one point. Gary Kubiak was the offensive coordinator for the Ravens back in 2014 before taking the Denver Broncos head coaching job in 2015.

Going back to Klint, he was a young, energetic name who would get players like Jackson excited to play in his offense. He would bring some creativity that has been missing from the Ravens' offense over the last few years.

Everyone knows that Baltimore is a ground-and-pound type offense, and that's how it's always been. Bringing in Kubiak could completely change the narrative on that and bring something different to the offense while keeping the identity of running the football.

Baltimore was desperate for a new voice to lead the franchise after Harbaugh led the Ravens for 18 years, and the message was not being delivered the way the organization's leaders would have hoped. Kubiak would be a nice change of pace for the roster and the team, which needs something fresh to bring new excitement to the Ravens in 2026.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!