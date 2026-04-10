Baltimore Ravens’ List of Top-30 Pre-Draft Visits Leads to Unexpected NFL Draft Clues

The Baltimore Ravens are being mocked in a number of ways leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, including multiple names from the offensive line, defensive line, and wide receiver groups.

To date, there have been 10 reported Top-30 visits from prospects to team headquarters in Owings Mills.

Those players are defensive tackles Kayden McDonald from Ohio State and Caleb Banks from Florida, offensive tackles Max Iheanachor from Arizona State and Travis Burke from Memphis, wide receivers KC Concepcion from Texas A&M and Trebor Peña from Penn State, defensive ends Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zion Young from Missouri, safety AJ Haulcy from LSU and quarterback Taylen Green from Arkansas.

With the Top-30 visit targets all over the place in terms of positions and projected rounds to be drafted, it’s fair to wonder how much significance we should put into this list ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

What the Known Top-30 Visits Are Telling Us About the Ravens’ Draft Plans

Likely, nothing much.

Last year, the Ravens were reported having at least 20 players for Top-30 visits. Only one of those was picked up in the draft, fifth-rounder Carson Vinson, an offensive tackle from Alabama A&M. On the other hand, the team did hold meetings at the 2025 Scouting Combine with first-rounder Malachi Starks and third-rounder Emery Jones Jr..

In 2024, the story was similar, with first rounder Nate Wiggins, second rounder Roger Rosengarten and fifth-rounder Rasheen Ali meeting with the team at the Combine in Indy. But of 14 known pre-draft visits that year, only Ali was picked up by Baltimore.

This year’s list of Scouting Combine meetings with the Ravens looks a bit more interesting, especially for top round purposes. Several sources across the league have reported that Baltimore officials met in Indy with defensive tackles Peter Woods, McDonald and Banks, cornerbacks Mansoor Delane and Colton Hood, wideouts Jordyn Tyson and Denzel Boston, linebacker Josiah Trotter, tight end Eli Stowers and offensive lineman Micah Morris.

The Ravens also held private workouts with placekicker Jeff Yurk and defensive tackle Landon Robinson.

Oddly enough, the player most mocked to the Ravens according to MockDraftDatabase.com doesn’t show up on any list: Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane. The Ravens’ website also lists Ioane as the most popular player being penciled in for Baltimore by a number of well known analysts, with Utah tackle Spencer Fano in a close second.

And Penn State might be the place where Baltimore couldn’t hide its interest, as offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford actually conducted Ioane’s workout at the Nittany Lions’ pro day, on March 18, 2026.

The Ravens’ interest at the defensive tackle, edge rusher and wideout positions seems genuine, even if a few of the names listed above might not be available to them when the first round starts. A few other interesting prospects should be still on the board by the time their 45th overall pick is called, in the second round.

With the Ravens accustomed to investing pre-draft visits and draft picks on different players for the most part, a case could be made for looking elsewhere when trying to predict what Baltimore will do when draft time comes, at least in the first round.

Just don’t forget the connection already made in Happy Valley.