Olaivavega Ioane Proved He's Ravens Perfect First-Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens have some big needs on the offensive line, with the guard and center positions being the focal point of many mock drafts for the team.

One of the most popular names for the Ravens to select in the first round is former Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane. There weren't many doubts about him entering the 2026 NFL Combine, and he was able to prove that with his workout.

Ioane elected not to participate in the 40-yard dash, which isn't really a big deal since most scouts just look at the 10-yard split, but he did a good job on the vertical jump, with a 31.5-inch jump. During the movement drills, Ioane looked smooth and had good reactions to the coaches' movements, which helped him have what seemed like an overall great workout.

Olaivavega Ioane kept himself in the running for Ravens at 14

There wasn't much doubt that Ioane was going to perform well, but having that vertical jump and movement for a 6-foot-4, 320-pound, nearly 33-inch-armed player showed the athleticism he has for his size. That quick foot movement is going to be big for when he needs to pull out on outside runs or get out on screens.

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last year at Penn State, Ioane was one of the top linemen, allowing zero sacks and three pressures in 310 pass-blocking snaps. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 80, ranking 13th out of 686 guards in the nation that qualified. He was a second-team All-American in 2025.

Entering the offseason, there were questions about the guard position with starting right guard Daniel Faalele a free agent and starting left guard Andrew Vorhees still there. Both guys struggled throughout the season, though, so even if Vorhees on the roster, he's not guaranteed a starting job in 2026.

Ravens' 2025 third-round pick guard Emery Jones Jr. only played the last month of the season as he missed most of the year due to injury. General manager Eric DeCosta publicly stated that Jones should be in line to start in 2026.

If the Ravens get Ioane in the first round of the draft, he should also be in line to be one of the starters on the line. He proved he is ready to be a Day 1 starter, with strong movement and plenty of on-field experience.

Protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson is the most important thing the Ravens have to do this offseason. Ioane is the guy who can get the job done.

