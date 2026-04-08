Three Mistakes the Baltimore Ravens Can’t Make in Upcoming NFL Draft

General manager Eric DeCosta will be heading his eight NFL Draft for the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the month, with 11 total picks in his pocket.

With an unusually thin roster on his hands, by Ravens’ standards, DeCosta will need to hit on several picks where he’s had limited luck in the past.

Here are three things that the Ravens’ front office just can’t afford to do in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft:

Fail on Another Wide Receiver

Marquise Brown. Myles Boykin. Devin Duvernay. James Proche. Rashod Bateman. Tylan Wallace. DeVontez Walker. LaJohntay Wester. The list of unfulfilled draft promises at the wideout position is scary long under DeCosta, with Zay Flowers as the only hit in seven years of drafting.

Now, Baltimore not only enters the season with a paper-thin group at wideout, but the team also lost two tight ends in free agency -- Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar -- further weakening the Ravens’ passing attack.

No wideout ever drafted by the team in its 30-year history has even surpassed the 3,600 receiving yard-mark for the Ravens. When will Baltimore ever find a legitimate wide receiver through the draft?

Fail To Shore Up the Interior Offensive Line

The Ravens not only saw center Tyler Linderbaum walk out the door in free agency towards a record-breaking deal to join the Raiders, but the team also allowed guard Daniel Faalele to test the open market, finding a contract with the Giants.

Baltimore’s starting guards at the moment would be John Simpson, brought back by the team in free agency, and Andrew Vorhees. Simpson carried an overall grade of 56.9 last year while playing for the Jets, while Vorhees was responsible for a 54.6 PFF grade for 2025. That won’t cut it.

Fail To Give Trey Hendrickson Some Help

The Ravens made headlines by agreeing to a trade for Maxx Crosby, and then made headlines again by backing out of said agreement, and instead pivoting towards free agent Trey Hendrickson, who’s coming off an injury-riddled season.

The four-time Pro Bowler will indeed be an upgrade on the outside, and maybe this will be the year when Mike Green or Tavius Robinson take a definite step forward, but the ravens need to find help for Hendrickson on the other side, regardless.

This team is coming off a season where Travis Jones led the team in sacks with a paltry five, and no one has surpassed the 14-sack threshold since Elvis Dumervil recorded 17 in 2014. Hendrickson won’t change the face of the defense by himself.