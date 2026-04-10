Four Positions Baltimore Ravens Could Double-Dip at in 2026 NFL Draft

For the second consecutive year, the Baltimore Ravens are heading into the NFL Draft with 11 picks at their disposal, tied for the second-most in the league, behind their AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have an even dozen.

With all that capital, the bulk of which is on Day 3 with eight picks, general manager Eric DeCosta is primed to reshape, replenish and further bolster several position groups on the roster, especially those with the most glaring needs.

What the 2026 draft class lacks in star power at the top, it more than makes up for with impressive depth throughout, particularly at spots the Ravens have to address to give themselves the best chance to be successful in the first year of new head coach Jesse Minter's era. Here are a handful of those positions where they could and likely will double dip:

Interior Offensive Line

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ravens need to continue the remodel of their offensive line after losing three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency by filling his spot, and they could use more viable competition for second-year pro Emery Jones in the battle for the right guard spot. While this draft class isn't loaded with plug-and-play starting guards and centers throughout, there will be plenty of promising prospects at both spots in the early to middle rounds, where they will likely spend multiple picks to fill those spots.

In the first round, they've been linked to consensus top overall offensive line prospect, Olaivavega Ioane, and if he's still on the board at No. 14 overall, they should absolutely run the card up. If they miss out on both him and Utah's Spencer Fano, who was a career right tackle in college but projects better on the inside at the next level to some, they could target the likes of Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge, Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis or Iowa's Gennings Dunker.

There aren't any natural center prospects worthy of taking in the first round like Linderbaum was five years ago, but there is a sweet spot between the late second through the early fourth where several prospects capable of being Day 1 starters are projected to come off the board.

If the Ravens are really sold on a particular incoming rookie, they should take him at No. 45 overall and not risk him getting poached before they're on the clock again at No. 80 overall in the third round. Some intriguing prospects who they could target include Kansas State's Sam Hecht, Iowa's Logan Jones and Auburn's Conor Lew, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL and may not be ready to start the season.

Tight End

Nov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Also among the Ravens' notable departures in free agency were tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, who both signed lucrative contracts to go play for one of the Harbaugh brothers. Likely followed his former head coach to the New York Giants, while Kolar headed out West to broaden his horizons with the Los Angeles Chargers. In doing so, Baltimore's depth chart at the position was depleted and the signing of veteran blocking extraordinaire Durham Smythe still only gives the team two tight ends slated to be meaningful contributors in 2026 as it currently stands.

Fortunately, this is the perfect year to be in need of talented depth at tight end, as this year's crop is viewed as the deepest in recent memory, especially when it comes to talented pass catchers, but there are also capable blockers with inline and H-back flexibility.

The Ravens have been linked to consensus top tight end prospect Kenyon Sadiq of Oregon, who is the only projected first-round pick. If they don't want to spend their most premium draft selection on a complementary piece since they just inked three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews to an extension last season, they could wait until Day 2 and target the likes of Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers in the second round or in the third round, they could look at Stanford's Sam Roush or Ohio State's Max Klare.

Day 3 is where the bulk of this year's loaded class will come off the board, offering the Ravens plenty of opportunities to restock and diversify their depth chart at the position. The fourth round, in particular, could be the sweet spot for the likes of NC State's Justin Joly, Baylor's Michael Trigg or Georgia's Oscar Delp.

Outside Linebacker

Michigan edge Derrick Moore (8) goes against New Mexico offensive lineman Malik Aliane (51) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even after inking four-time Pro Bowl veteran Trey Hendrickson to the biggest free agent contract in franchise history, the Ravens still need reinforcements when it comes to their pass rush and quality depth on the edge, specifically. Their current roster only includes second-year pro Mike Green, fourth-year pro Tavius Robinson, heading into a contract year and oft-injured third-year pro Adisa Isaac.

Luckily, similar to tight end, this year's draft class is loaded with edge talent of all shapes, sizes, specialties and, controversially, arm lengths.

If an elite prospect at the position, such as Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., doesn't fall into their laps at No. 14 overall, they could either trade back or stick and pick his college teammate, Akheem Mesidor. Other prospects they could target in the first round in a situation where they move back include Missouri's Zion Young, Clemson's T.J. Parker, Texas A&M's Cashius Howell, or Auburn's Keldric Faulk.

There will still be plenty of instant contributors available on Day 2 in the second and third rounds. Some examples include UCF's Malachi Lawrence, Michigan's Derrick Moore, Syracuse's Gabe Jacas, Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas, and Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton. On Day 3, there will be a wealth of useful role players. These players can set the edge in the run, rush the passer, and contribute on special teams. Some prospects to monitor include Alabama's LT Overton, Iowa's Max Llewellyn, Ohio State's Caden Curry, Wisconsin's Mason Reiger and Duke's Vincent Anthony Jr.

Wide Receiver

Nov 1, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) runs after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | Edward Finan-Imagn Images

The Ravens' need at this position isn't as glaring at it has been in years past, with the presence of two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers headlining the group with fellow homegrown talents Devontez Walker and Rashod Bateman behind him. However, after letting Tylan Wallace follow Todd Monken to the Cleveland Browns in free agency and five-time Pro Bowl veteran DeAndre Hopkins still on the open market, unsigned, they lack any semblance of quality depth.

Thankfully, this year's draft is also chock-full of wideouts of different physical dimensions and specialties who can come in and contribute right away, in rotational roles or in the case of injury to an established starter. There's a strong chance that two of the consensus top prospects at the position, USC's Makai Lemon and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, will be available at No. 14 overall in the first, and they've been labeled as ideal landing spots for both in mock drafts throughout the pre-draft process.

If DeCosta opts not to take a first-round receiver for the fourth time in his eighth year at the helm of the front office, there are a plethora of prospects who can help them upgrade and improve at the position on Day 2 of the draft.

In the second and third rounds, they could target the likes of Alabama's Germie Bernard, Mississippi State's De'Zhaun Stribling, Notre Dame's Malachi Fields, Indiana's Elijah Sarratt, UConn's Skyler Bell and Clemson's Antonio Williams. A pair of early Day 3 targets they could land in the fourth round who would provide them with the type of big-bodied perimeter presence they currently don't have are Georgia State's Ted Hurst and North Dakota State's Bryce Lance.