Ravens Remain in Market to Add Star Edge Rusher

The Baltimore Ravens entered the offseason looking to strengthen their core of edge-rushers, a position group who fell well short of contending expectations all throughout the 2025 season. Opposing quarterbacks read the field and ran their offenses with unsettling comfortability in the faces of thwarted would-be pocket threats, necessitating some major changes.

Thus, the Ravens' front office prepared for free agency by putting together a foolproof plan to turn their nonthreatening image around. First, they'd trade for Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby days before the signing window opened, and then they'd strike again to nab positional peer Trey Hendrickson out of the open to instantly form one of the league's most dangerous edge tandems.

And for a moment, they looked poised to escape free agency like bandits. But right before the Crosby deal could finally process, days after the initial trade was announced to the masses, a failed physical bounced the star back to Las Vegas. The Ravens still scooped up Hendrickson the following morning, even though he looked more like a backup plan than a primary pickup, and buzz has already started building surrounding whether Baltimore will find a name-brand Hendrickson sidekick for the fall.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ravens Could Look Into Notable Edge Rusher Name

One name whom some experts have begun monitoring to fill that role is Joey Bosa, who's actually younger than Hendrickson at 30 years old.

The only difference between the two is that while the Bengal has spent the last half-decade reaching his peak as one of the game's premier sack accumulators, Bosa's watched his hot start trail off, enjoying a solid, if unspectacular, one-and-done stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2025. His five quarterback takedowns with the Ravens' rival weren't nothing, and the quintet of fumbles he forced registered as an all-time high for Bosa as well as the rest of the league at large.

"With Maxx Crosby (presumably) back on the trade market—and with multiple edge-rushers already agreeing to deals—Bosa's market may be limited to contenders who believe they can win within the next season or two," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) takes the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Even in his less-agile state, his aggression would still be a major plus in Baltimore. A down-tackling season by his standards would still register as well above most of the 2025 Ravens defenders, a team who would've dreamed of adding Bosa as a defensive end who wouldn't even soak up the most attention within his position core.

Just like he did in hopping from the Los Angeles Chargers to Buffalo, another wait seems imminent for the five-time Pro Bowler as younger alternatives continue entertaining suitors. But should the majority of the under-30 free agents pick new teams without the Ravens ever bolstering their supporting cast for Hendrickson, expect them to be in the mix for the experienced pass-rusher.

