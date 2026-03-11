Ravens, Trey Hendrickson Cash In on Maxx Crosby Catastrophe

Fans of the Baltimore Ravens can't have felt good going to sleep last night.

The team had done very little in free agency, watching as just about every unrestricted candidate to walk explored other options around the league. But the public could convince itself that not every former player would be a hand-in-glove fit with new head coach Jesse Minter's vision for the team, though, and the organization had already agreed on a meteoric trade acquisition to make up for any marginal losses. Maxx Crosby, a 5x Pro Bowl defensive end, was going to be a Raven.

That is, until the Las Vegas Raiders, Crosby's old team who looked set to collect a pair of upcoming first-round picks out of Baltimore's trove, took to social media to announce firsthand that the Ravens had called the deal off. Further reports revealed that Crosby had failed his physical months after tearing his meniscus, ultimately convincing the Ravens from calling off delivering such a haul of draft capital.

This left Baltimore's front office in a dark spot. As if voiding the mega-swap wasn't a tough-enough decision to make, they now had to change their free agency approach on the fly over a day after the window to sign had opened, and they'd already lost anyone worth keeping. Moreover, insiders warned that given their questionable decision-making, outsiders would be unlikely to trust Baltimore in remaining offseason negotiations.

That theory didn't take long to get debunked, as Trey Hendrickson, one of the best edge rushers on the market, filled the hole that Crosby briefly filled and left in inking a four-year, $112 million pact to join the Ravens. And considering the timing of the debacle and Hendrickson's resume, this was about as good of a rebound as anyone could have imagined.

Hendrickson's Intriguing Crosby Impression

For as much as the drama surrounding his desires to have been properly compensated by the Cincinnati Bengals have clouded his last few seasons, he's generally backed those claims up with a half-decade of elite pass-rushing.

Outside of 2025, a season in which he missed 10 games on a Bengals squad that also dearly missed Joe Burrow, he'd earned Pro Bowl invitations in each of his five years in Cincinnati, totaling 61 sacks as a Bengal and prevailing as one of the game's premier pocket-crashers. Few players at his position can match or exceed that production; it just so happens that Crosby is one of those players.

But as much as their public perceptions may differ, they're more statistically aligned than fans may realize. Since 2019, Crosby's rookie season and Hendrickson's third, Hendrickson's pinned down 10 more sacks in notching 79 to the Raider's 69.5, and gave that lead right back up in surrendering 10 fewer quarterback hits, 154 to 164.

The Ravens have gone from rescinding a trade for Maxx Crosby to reaching an agreement with Trey Hendrickson.



A comparison since 2019 ...



Trey Hendrickson

79 sacks

154 QB hits

12.3% pressure rate



Maxx Crosby

69.5 sacks

164 QB hits

10.4% pressure rate — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 11, 2026

As fun as it would have been for Baltimore fans to invite a slightly-younger culture-setter like Crosby into their locker room, Hendrickson is no consolation prize. He's already plenty-familiar with the AFC North, having accumulated experience as a lead tackler that should help him solve the same pressure issues that the Ravens have dealt with over recent seasons without Crosby's evident long-term health concerns, even if he, too, still has a physical left to pass.

His choice to join the Ravens shines some upside on the team's remaining offseason, proving that they may, in fact, escape their present bind. Hendrickson won't cost so many costly picks on a reasonable contract, making him a fine addition considering the chain of events that preceded his agreement.

