Ravens Could Make Massive Coaching Move for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens need a new head coach, but are likely going to replace many names in their coaching staff this offseason. One of those names could be Todd Monken, leaving the offensive coordinator position wide open - and available for a name like Mike McDaniel.

The Ravens fired John Harbaugh after 18 seasons because he was unwilling to chose his quarterback over his offensive play-caller. Now, they’re searching for a new leader for their entire football team, which could lead to a new play-caller on offense as well.

The new name on offense should be McDaniel.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach is going to be one of the hottest names on the market this offseason and comes with a brilliant history of turning offenses into powerhouses.

He’s helped Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Jonnu Smith, Devon Achane and especially Tua Tagovailoa reach new heights in their careers. Now, he could get an opportunity to do the same with some speedy wideouts and a two-time MVP quarterback.

McDaniel is the Perfect Fit

The Ravens seem ready to strike in their head coaching search with a defensive-minded leader. Brian Flores and Vance Joseph top the list of candidates as their next head coach, but as for their next OC, it should be McDaniel.

The Ravens need someone who can come in and make Lamar Jackson even better. Someone who can improve the schematics around him, help him stay healthy throughout the season and re-create the MVP success he’s had in his career.

McDaniel also has plenty of experience - and success - with speedy weapons around the quarterback. Kind of like how the Ravens have Zay Flowers, Keaton Mitchell and Derrick Henry around Jackson.

Ravens Shouldn’t Wait

If the Ravens are serious about turning things back around, they can’t wait for McDaniel. This team is moving quickly with their head coach interest, and while they may not want McDaniel to come in as the head man in the coaching staff, they should be thinking about their future on offense.

Taking advantage of Jackson’s prime is their main objective. You don’t fire your head coach of 18 years because you’re ready to rebuild. The best way to do that is by bringing in the top offensive mind on the market.

This choice is an easy one for the Ravens. They want a Super Bowl. McDaniel is the move to tell the world they’re serious about making that happen.

