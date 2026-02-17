Ravens Could Leverage Tyreek Hill Signing into Lamar Jackson Extension

Tyreek Hill is set to hit full, untethered free agency for the first time in his career, and everyone has an opinion as to what his next move should be.

The Baltimore Ravens were instantly favored as one of the teams likeliest to check in on the veteran scorer and speedster; they're a usually-competent team with a franchise star of a quarterback in Lamar Jackson, and with Hill's services they, alongside running back Derrick Henry, would instantly threaten the league with the NFL's most dreaded three-headed playmaking monster.

There's reason to approach the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver with caution; he'll start next season at 32 years old while coming directly off of an ACL tear and knee dislocation that ended his previous campaign four games into 2025. His statistical drop-off can be attributed to shoddy quarterback play at his last stop, as Tua Tagovailoa is a long way away from his previous passer in Patrick Mahomes, but Hill's checkered past as an on- and off-field teammate and contributor is certainly worthy of note for potentially-interested organization.

With that being said, everything about the first month of their offseason suggests that the Ravens are taking a measured approach to this summer. After all, they've effectively overhauled the entire coaching staff in shifting from John Harbaugh to Jesse Minter as the Ravens' head coach. Handing the keys of a contender to a first-time lead play-caller is already a big enough risk, posing the question of whether mixing in Hill is too much for Minter to handle.

But the coach isn't who the fans should even be thinking about right now. As cap-strung as Ravens' management is, looping Hill into the fold could help solve a completely-separate big-picture issue that the organization's financial decision-makers were already stuck grappling with.

Taking Care of More Important Business

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio harkened back to 2023, the last time the Ravens were interested in extending Jackson. Ongoing negotiations haven't yet gotten as ugly as they were at the time, as the Ravens legend's gone on to notch two more First Team All-Pro nods since that standoff, but the front office's willingness to throw Jackson a bone and bag a big-name pass-catcher helped seal the deal.

Odell Beckham Jr. joined the squad during that offseason at an admittedly-steep $15 million one-year contract, but that went a long way in bridging the gap between player and franchise.

"Maybe adding Tyreek Hill is the thing that gets Lamar Jackson to sign the contract the Ravens would have on the table, in lieu of pushing for something more," Florio posed.

Whatever happens next amidst the Jackson discussions will serve as the lynchpin for the rest of the Ravens' summer; should they figure out how to save money in the short-term while once again backing up their trust in the quarterback, they'll have enough money to meaningfully contend for all of the free agents whom he'd appreciate returning.

Hill likely has much more to offer in the short-term than Beckham did as a significantly-more productive wideout over his own slew of recent seasons, but should the Ravens appear interested or eventually bite on an offer sheet for the star free agent, he'll end up being much more valuable as a bargaining chip should Jackson invest in what's best for the all-around team.

