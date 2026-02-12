Ravens Must Avoid Worst Case Lamar Jackson Scenario

While there are many things the Baltimore Ravens need to resolve in the offseason, the biggest priority is securing a new contract extension for star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Reports have already come out that Jackson and the Ravens have started discussing a new contract, as the team hopes to avoid the $74.5 million cap hit that comes with Jackson in each of the next two seasons. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that if the Ravens don't reach a new deal with Jackson, a standoff would be the worst-case scenario for their 2026 offseason.

"The hope is that with new head coach Jesse Minter in the fold, Jackson can return to Pro Bowl form and help put Baltimore back in the playoff picture. The worst-case scenario for the Ravens would involve Jackson deciding he doesn't want to return at all. According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo, Jackson is set to enter contract negotiations with the Ravens," he wrote.

"If talks break down, it could create a massive problem. Jackson is set to carry a $74.5 million cap hit that the Ravens would clearly like to lower. If the two-time MVP sours on negotiations, there's a chance he could request a trade, as he did when he was unhappy with contract talks in 2023. However unlikely, that would be a disaster for the Ravens."

Ravens must get a new contract to Lamar Jackson

Baltimore has too much work to do on the roster and can't afford the kind of financial hit Jackson could cause the Ravens. The biggest free agent name from the Ravens is center Tyler Linderbaum, and he is expected to make about $17 million a season, so shaving off about $20-30 million on the cap hit that Jackson could have would give them the money needed to sign him.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Jackson should be the top priority, though, after winning two NFL MVPs and beating the heartbeat of this offense. The Ravens need to make sure he is one, protected from defensive pressure, and two, has all the weapons in the passing game needed to be efficient.

If this contract situation lingers too long for the Ravens, it could create a massive distraction and lead to the same drama Baltimore dealt with just a few years ago, with Jackson wanting to be traded. That is something the Ravens can't go through again.

All signs point to the Ravens being able to work something out with Jackson, so for now, there are no concerns. If this goes into March, then a whole other conversation will be had.