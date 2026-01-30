Ravens' Tyler Linderbaum Could Join Former HC's Brother

Ever since the Baltimore Ravens' offseason took an earlier start than anticipated, the front office made their priorities clear: dramatic change was on the way, as they indicated when they fired John Harbaugh mere days after collecting their ninth and final loss of the 2025 regular season, and they'd be better off in making his replacement's transition to power as easy as possible.

That means ensuring that new head coach Jesse Minter isn't left with absolutely nothing in preparing for his Baltimore on-field debut, an important approach to note as the start of free agency looms.

Chief among the Ravens' list of expired contracts stands Tyler Linderbaum, a player who's earned his place atop most lists ranking the most important free-floating players around the league. The star center has made three Pro Bowl appearances in four professional seasons, the rare productive stopper along one of the most porous offensive lines in the sport.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and center Tyler Linderbaum (64) warm up before an AFC wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Theories that he'll walk to the New York Giants to join Harbaugh at his new landing spot have run rampant ever since his old coach discovered newfound job security, but CBS Sports has another idea. Zachary Pereles is predicting that Linderbaum remains in the AFC, but that he'll make the cross-country jump to the Los Angeles Chargers, another fringe-challenger led by John's brother, Jim Harbaugh.

"Linderbaum is the clear-cut top interior lineman in this free agency class," Pereles wrote. "Though he has expressed a desire to return to the Ravens, the Chargers have the second-most effective cap space in the NFL and could hypothetically beat out any other offer. Will that be enough?"

Linderbaum's Market

Pereles unsurprisingly ranked Linderbaum fifth among the top-ranked free agents of this offseason cycle, as he'd dramatically swing both his current team and the one he'd be departing for in the event of such a poaching.

The Chargers would certainly appreciate a mobile blocker at the core of their offense, with Pro Football Focus ranking their current center, Bradley Bozeman, dead last in the league.

The Chargers, much like the Ravens, have a star quarterback calling the shots in Justin Herbert, and he could be just one good offensive line away from taking the playoffs by storm.

The Ravens, meanwhile, would find it exceedingly difficult to get back to their old contending ways without their young star at center. Lamar Jackson struggled throughout most of 2025 due to the lack of protection he had with Linderbaum manning his post, frightening many Baltimore fans into imagining just how much worse things can get without the Pro Bowler holding down the middle.

He's earned his reputation as one of the names to monitor most closely over the coming months, as a change in scenery out of Linderbaum could tilt the AFC by empowering a peer while taking the Ravens' legs out from under them. Baltimore management still has a shot to retain him, but with his demand shooting up to an all-time high, he'll make sure to explore his options before signing up for more of the same.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!