NFL Insider Delivers Telling Ravens, Lamar Jackson Future Update

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have been linked to some interesting rumors, including the possibility of Jackson being traded this offseason.

Before Super Bowl LX kicked off, NFL insiders at NFL Network gave some updates on what's going on around the NFL. Mike Garafolo shared more on what's happening between the Ravens and Jackson regarding their future together, after first addressing whether the team is actually considering trading Jackson.

"No. Not feeling that. In fact, let's turn our attention to a potential contract extension. The Ravens have talked about this. It is a $74.5 million cap hit for Lamar Jackson this season. They've got to figure out a way to lower that, smooth that over, and also give themselves another window here to potentially compete with Lamar," Garafolo said.

"I mentioned the trade speculation; forget about that because Lamar Jackson was part of the head coaching process. He was on the virtual interviews with coaching candidates. He was consulted for the offensive coordinator job, which went to Declan Doyle. Steve Bisciotti, the owner, loves him. All that up and folks will be flabbergasted if the Ravens potentially move on from Lamar Jackson."

Ravens and Lamar Jackson talking new contract

First off, this is massive news for the Ravens and Jackson, as a new contract is going to be great for the star signal caller to stick around, and Baltimore doesn't have to worry about the quarterback position going forward.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jackson has been the most important part of the Ravens roster since he joined the team in 2018. He's been selected to four Pro Bowls, three All-Pros and two NFL MVPs.

Baltimore desperately needs Jackson to help them out, though, with a new contract, as that $74.5 million cap hit that Garafolo talked about will happen in each of the next two years. Jackson has two more years on his contract, so they also need to make sure they can lock him up for longer than that.

It's no surprise that Jackson was so involved in the search for a head coach and offensive coordinator, as he is highly valued within the Ravens organization. Hence, the team wants to sign him to a longer contract, as they would like him to work with new head coach Jesse Minter for a long time.

The Ravens have plenty of big needs this offseason, but if they can get something done with Jackson and create some cap space for 2026 and 2027, they can do some serious damage in the offseason.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!