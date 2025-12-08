Ravens Playoff Chances Already Seem Hopelessly Gone

There's much less optimism in Maryland than there was two weeks ago, with the Baltimore Ravens in the driver's seat in the AFC North.

With a 6-5 record and first place in the division, the Ravens have suffered back-to-back losses in the AFC North to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving Day and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. With a 6-7 record, Baltimore is starting to look like it will be on the outside of the postseason unless the Steelers epically collapse.

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley answered the question in a recent article about whether the loss ends the team's playoff hopes. While Hensley says there's a chance, it sure feels like they might be done.

"Baltimore's season feels essentially over after back-to-back home losses to AFC North rivals, although ESPN Analytics project the Ravens still have a 31% chance. It's difficult to justify hope going forward because Jackson is struggling with his consistency throwing the ball and the defense is giving up too many big passing plays," he wrote.

"The Ravens will insist tight end Isaiah Likely's 13-yard touchdown catch — which would have put Baltimore ahead 28-27 with 2:43 remaining — should not have been overturned. But they made too many mistakes and Jackson completed just 54.3% of his throws for 219 yards," he continued. "With seven losses, the Ravens don't have any assurances they can make the postseason by winning out, which is already a challenging task considering three of their final four games are on the road."

Ravens have a lot of work to do to get back in the playoff picture

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The schedule for Baltimore the rest of the way is ferocious, with the Bengals, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Steelers. That's two division opponents who have already beaten the Ravens, and the other two are the second seeds in each conference.

It might be too early to say that a team is done, but the Week 14 showing against the Steelers is horrible to watch for the Ravens' fan base. From offensive line issues to big plays surrendered on defense, not a ton was going right for them.

Jackson technically had a better game with two touchdowns, but only completing 54% continues the streak of five straight games with a completion percentage under 60%. He clearly is not 100% and not playing to the full potential that fans have seen from him in the past.

Nobody in Baltimore is ready to bury the Ravens' 2025 season, but unless they make a 180-degree turn on offense and defense entirely, it looks like Jackson and company will be home for the postseason.

