Ravens Promote Former Special Teams Ace to Coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens and new head coach Jesse Minter filled their third and final top assistant vacancy on his staff with another familiar face to the franchise.

On the same day they officially announced the return of former defensive player-turned-coach, Anthony Weaver, as the next defensive coordinator, the team also revealed the elevation of former special teams merchant Anthony Levine Sr. to the role of special teams coordinator.

Levine Sr. is replacing former Ravens special teams coordinator Chris Horton, who was his former coach during the bulk of his career in Baltimore as a player, first as an assistant before replacing long-time coordinator Jerry Rosburg in 2019.

With Horton following former head coach John Harbaugh to serve in the same role with the New York Giants, the Ravens filled his spot on Minter's staff with a candidate who is perfectly suited for the job given that he made a name for himself as a player and began his coaching career with the organization. Levine Sr. received interest from other teams and was even interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vacancy before he got passed over and the Ravens began blocking from getting poached from making a lateral move, specifically from the Giants.



Levine's journey comes full circle

During his decade-long tenure with the Ravens as a player, the former undrafted free agent out of Tennessee State helped uphold the standard of excellence that their special teams unit has been known for over the past two decades. He earned the nickname 'Co-Cap' because of the incredible leadership, reliability and playmaking prowess he exhibited in the third phases of the game.

In his first season with the team in 2012, Levine Sr. appeared two games during the Ravens last Super Bowl run and from there his role and presence on the team continued to grow. While he never got voted to a Pro Bowl, due in large part to the stranglehold New England Patriots legendary special teams ace, Matthew Slater, had on that spot for all but one of his seasons as a player, Levine became widely known and respected as one of the best players in the third phases of the game for most of last decade right along with him.

Special teams wasn't the only which Levine shined and brought value. He wore many hats and got called upon to play multiple positions on defense as well during the second half of his career. He played both safety spots and even dabbled a little at cornerback but his most impressive stint as a contributor on defense came when he carved out a nice role as a dime linebacker in subpackages for a couple of seasons from 2017-2018.

Levine Sr. was tabbed as player that many believed was destined to become a coach and after he retired following the 2021 season, he immediately jumped into the field as a coaching and scouting assistant with the Ravens for the 2022 season. He spent the next two years with the Tennessee Titans serving as special team assistant coach in 2023 and assistant special teams coach in 2024 before returning to Baltimore for the 2025 season where he served as Horton's primary assistant.