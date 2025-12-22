Ravens Receive Concerning Lamar Jackson Injury Update

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a loss to the New England Patriots in Sunday Night Football despite leading Drake Maye and Co. 24-13 with 13 minutes on the clock. The loss sinks John Harbaugh’s team’s chances of making a run to the playoffs.

Alongside the blow to the postseason hopes, the Ravens also suffered a major setback on the offensive front. Quarterback Lamar Jackson left the field in the second quarter after a tackle from the Patriots' safety Craig Woodson. He was later ruled out for the game and watched his team give up an 11-point lead in the final quarter.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared an update on the two-time NFL MVP’s injury following the loss.

“It’s a bruise of some kind, I think. I don’t know how serious it will be; we’ll find out in the next couple of days. He got knee-d in the back on the ground there.” Harbaugh said.

Coach Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/Rw2oRmE5GC — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 22, 2025

The Ravens HC was asked if there was a possibility of sending Jackson back to the field after halftime.

“No, he couldn’t go on. If he could’ve gone, he would’ve gone.” Harbaugh said.

Coach Harbaugh on Lamar's status coming out of halftime: pic.twitter.com/owRo6oMtuI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 22, 2025

The Ravens QB provided a concerning update about his health during the postgame availability. Jackson revealed he will be evaluated tomorrow. He tried to return to the field late in the game, but the pain didn’t allow him to. He was struggling to bend even to put on his shoes and socks.

“Lamar Jackson says he has a CT scan tomorrow. Said he was in too much pain to continue. Said he got a Toradol shot and tried to throw ball, but it wasn’t happening.” Jeff Zrebiec wrote.

Jackson threw seven completions of 10 passes for 101 yards before getting sidelined. Tyler Huntley saw the Ravens through the night, throwing nine completions for 65 yards in a 28-24 loss. Derrick Henry, once again, had the most share of work. The running back charted 18 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

With the loss, Baltimore falls to a 7-8 record. They need to win out and hope for favorable results to secure a playoff spot.

Jackson aims to be back on the field for the Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers, but more tests tomorrow will decide his availability.

“Lamar Jackson said “it’s the goal” to play Saturday at Green Bay but added that he will get further testing tomorrow to determine his status. Jackson was grimacing in pain trying to bend to put on his shoes and socks in the locker room.” Jamison Hensley said.

Lamar Jackson’s Injury Struggles in 2025

The Ravens QB’s 2025 season has been plagued by injuries. The first and most substantial blow came against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 4 loss. Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter. He went on to miss the next four games as the Ravens fell to a 1-5 record.

Jackson finally returned in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins on October 30, 2025. He threw four touchdown passes with zero interceptions, completing 78 percent of his passes for 204 yards in the Ravens' dominant 28-6 victory.

Despite playing the following week in a road victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the QB never again had a full week of practice. Beginning the week before the Week 11 game against Cleveland, Jackson started missing practice sessions despite no significant injury designation.

The week before the Browns game, he was listed with a knee problem and missed Wednesday's practice. The following week, an ankle issue kept him off the practice field before the New York Jets contest. Jackson was listed as a non-participant due to a toe injury during their Monday walkthrough when the Ravens faced Cincinnati on a Thursday night in Week 13.

Jackson regularly missed at least one practice day each week throughout the final month of the season, citing various lower-body issues, including ankle soreness and knee issues.

