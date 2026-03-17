Ravens Replace Tyler Linderbaum With Former Colts Center

The Baltimore Ravens have added depth to the interior offensive line, reaching an agreement with free-agent center Danny Pinter, per Jeremy Fowler. Just days after hosting him for a visit on March 12, Baltimore moved quickly to bring in the former Indianapolis Colts lineman as they continue to reinforce the trenches.

Pinter, 29, arrives in Baltimore with five years of NFL experience after being selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ball State University. While he’s only made 10 career starts out of 77 NFL appearances, his value has consistently come from versatility and reliability — two traits the Ravens prioritize when building out their offensive line rotation.

This move comes at a pivotal time for Baltimore’s offensive front. With Tyler Linderbaum now with the Las Vegas Raiders, there’s an undeniable shift happening at the center position. Replacing that level of talent and consistency is no small task, and it’s not something the Ravens are expecting to solve with just one move.

Instead, this signing feels like part of a broader approach — building competition, reinforcing depth, and giving themselves options as they reshape the interior.

A Rotational Piece That Fits

Not sure Pinter is the answer as the starter. He's started only 10 games in his career. However, he does give the Ravens some depth at the position and keeps the door open for them to draft a starting center to replace Tyler Linderbaum. https://t.co/1xXvFfZCTk — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 17, 2026

Baltimore has long valued offensive linemen who can step in without the entire system collapsing, and Pinter fits that mold. He may not be stepping in as a direct replacement, but he provides flexibility at center and along the interior, giving the Ravens a steady option as they sort things out.

That kind of reliability matters more than it gets credit for, especially over the course of a 17-game season. Depth along the offensive line isn’t just a luxury — it’s a necessity.

Why This Move Matters

Injuries, inconsistency, and late-season wear always test a roster’s depth, and that’s where players like Pinter come into focus. When those moments arrive, the Baltimore Ravens will be counting on him to deliver steady, serviceable snaps, keeping the offensive line functional and the offense moving even under pressure.

Based on what he showed during his time in Indianapolis, there’s reason to believe he can hold his own in those situations. He doesn’t need to be a star; he just needs to be dependable when his number is called consistently.

It’s not a flashy signing, and it’s not meant to be. But for a team with legitimate postseason expectations, these are the kinds of moves that quietly keep everything intact when adversity inevitably hits, especially during the toughest stretches of the season.

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