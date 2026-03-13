Ravens' Most Recent Visit Would Address Glaring OL Roster Hole

The number one priority during the offseason for the Baltimore Ravens at this point is to make sure they find someone who might be able to either play guard or replace Tyler Linderbaum as the starting center.

Linderbaum was lost from the Ravens after the Las Vegas Raiders gave him the biggest contract for a center in NFL history. Former Ravens starting right guard Daniel Faalele is in free agency, and Baltimore is left trying to figure out what to do.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson shared a new report that the Ravens brought in former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Danny Pinter for a free agent visit. Pinter was a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 and has played there the last six years, appearing in 77 games and starting 10 of them.

Could Danny Pinter be the replacement the Ravens have been looking for?

Pinter has a ton of NFL experience and has started multiple games over the years, which is big to have on the offensive line. A good aspect of him, too, is that he has played guard and center, which is something Baltimore has been looking for in the offensive linemen joining the team this offseason.

Indianapolis Colts center Danny Pinter | Travis Register-Imagn Images

So far, the Ravens have signed former New York Jets offensive lineman John Simpson and former Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn. Simpson might be seen more as a starting guard, as he will have to compete with Emery Jones Jr. and Andrew Vorhees for two spots, while Gwyn, similar to Pinter, is a versatile lineman who can play guard and center.

At this point, the Ravens need to keep all their options open and bring in as many interior offensive linemen as possible. Pinter has more experience than Gwyn, but Gwyn has a past relationship with Ravens offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford when the two were together in Atlanta.

The Ravens need to have depth and anyone who can step in and help out to play at center or guard. Center is a more pressing position right now with the guard position having plenty of competition.

Pinter might be able to compete for a job at center if he goes for it, or he might have to battle it out with whoever the Ravens select in the NFL Draft to compete. This is all depending on whether the Ravens take a chance on Pinter, but it might be worth it.

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