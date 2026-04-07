Baltimore Ravens Set To Unveil New Uniforms for First Time in Decades

Change has been the overarching and long-awaited theme for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason in several aspects. From the coaching staff with the firing of John Harbaugh to the hiring of Jesse Minter to replace him and the mass exodus of beloved homegrown talent that departed in free agency, which was quelled to a degree by some of the notable signings they made at key positions.

The next era of Ravens football will not only feature plenty of new faces calling and making plays, but will have a new look on the field as well, following the team's official announcement of the first new uniform collection in nearly three decades that will be unveiled next week.

It’s official!



We will debut a new uniform collection this year built for the next era of Ravens football.



The Next Flight arrives April 16. pic.twitter.com/hKV8K8BT3G — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 7, 2026

The collection called 'The Next Flight' will be debuted at a PSL event on Thursday, April 16, at Merriweather Post Pavilion, a concert venue in Columbia, Maryland.

It will be hosted by ESPN's Peter Schrager and is slated to feature an interview with Minter, a performance from cover band Go Go Gadjet and special guest appearances by current and former players. Among the more than a dozen franchise legends and fan favorites in attendance will be Terrell Suggs, Todd Heap, Qadry Ismail, Jamal Lewis, Jermaine Lewis, Michael McCrary, Edwin Mulitalo, Ray Rice, Jimmy Smith and Matt Stover.

Historical context for Ravens uniform change

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens 11 18 2018 | Kareem Elgazzar

This will be the first significant change to the Ravens' uniforms and on-field aesthetic since replacing the original shield logo with the current raven-head in 1999, followed by updating the shield logo on the jerseys to the current italicized font and adding a patch commemorating the franchise's first Super Bowl XXXV following the 2000 season.

In 2004, they introduced their iconic black alternate jersey with gold trim that has long been a fan favorite. Other uniform alternatives over the years included the infamous mustard gold pants in 2015, followed by the neon purple Color Rush uniforms in 2016 and they introduced the 'Purple Rising' purple alternate helmet and switched to solid-color socks in 2024.

Last week at the league owners' meeting, the annual inquiry about whether and when the Ravens would be getting new uniforms was posed to team president Sashi Brown, and he hinted that even more changes are on the horizon in the not-too-distant future.

"We're going to be last in line for the 'Rivalry' uniforms which I think we would start designing those in maybe a year," Brown said. "The process for designing uniforms is a lengthy one."