Ravens 7-Round Mock Draft: Baltimore Selects Premium EDGE in First Round

It feels like an almost inevitable conclusion that the Baltimore Ravens will select an interior offensive lineman with their first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The two most popular and consistent prospects being projected to land in their laps are Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane and Utah's Spencer Fano.

However, while the consensus is shaping up and pointing towards one or both of those elite prospects being available at No. 14 overall, there's a solid chance that one of the 13 teams in front of them pulls the trigger and swoops them up before they're on the clock.

There's also a chance that a team behind Baltimore could trade up similarly to how the Atlanta Falcons did last year in the late 20s to take former Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce Jr., who went on to lead all rookies in the league with 10.5.

Fano is the most athletic offensive lineman in this year's class, and while some pundits are projecting that he'll be best suited moving inside despite being a career tackle in college, a team could see him as an answer for one or more of their spots up front. Ioane is widely viewed as the best offensive lineman prospect in this entire class, who is also among the safest and would be worthy of being a top 10 pick if positional value weren't such a detrimental factor.

With all that in mind, here is a full seven-round projection for how the Ravens' 2026 NFL Draft class could play out if they're forced to pivot in the first round if neither Ioane nor Fano are available at No. 14 overall and general manager Eric DeCosta isn't able to trade back.

First round No. 14: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Age concerns be damned, this former Hurricane looks and plays like a Raven through and through. While fans and pundits have been trying their best to manifest a scenario where his former college running mate, Rueben Bain Jr., somehow falls out of the top 10, Mesidor is far from a consolation prize, he's a stud in his own right, capable of being a destructive force off the edge for the Ravens from Day 1 both against the run and as a pass rusher.

The heavy-handed, recently turned 25-year-old comes with an already developed pass rush prowess from a technical standpoint and was highly productive during his collegiate career with 35.5 career sacks that included a team-leading 12.5 in 2025.

He'd give the Ravens and new head coach Jesse Minter an impressive four-man rotation on the edge to go along with four-time Pro Bowl veteran Trey Hendrickson, 2025 second-rounder Mike Green, and Tavius Robinson, who is heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

Taking a player at such an already advanced age, where some veterans are hitting the market for the first time, can be looked at as a risk. However, pass rushers like Mesidor age like fine wine because they aren't overly reliant on athleticism, and he'd have an excellent veteran mentor in the room with him as a prime example of exactly that in Baltimore with Hendrickson.

Second round No. 45: OG Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech blocks during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

After missing out on one of the top guard prospects with their first overall pick, the Ravens still managed to land one capable of being a plug-and-play starter from Day 1 or at least a legit challenger for 2025 third-rounder Emery Jones at right guard with this selection.

The two-time First Team All-ACC selection started all 13 games in each of the last two seasons for the Yellow Jackets to the right of the center, plays with a nasty edge to his game and is both athletic and physical enough to play in any run scheme, including the heavy outside zone concepts the Ravens are expected to deploy under new offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, Dwayne Ledford.

Third round No. 80: IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State

Sep 28, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) waits for the snap from center Sam Hecht (75) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

In the event that the Ravens aren't able to replace three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum with his Iowa successor, Logan Jones, they still land a plug-and-play prospect at the position as the new anchor of their offensive line to complete the overhaul of the interior of the blocking unit.

The former Wildcat is one of the most technically sound blockers in this entire draft, highly intelligent, didn't give a sack and only allowed two quarterback hits in his last 25 starts over the past two years, and excels in space on pulls and screens, all of which make him an ideal fit in Baltimore.

Sam Hecht is an incredibly athletic, coordinated center prospect who could go as early as round 2 pic.twitter.com/ATiGRL5Ay1 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 16, 2026

Fourth round No. 115: WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison wide receiver Bryce Lance (5) gets tackled by South Dakota State defense on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Fargodome in Fargo, Nouth Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The younger brother of former No. 3 overall pick quarterback Trey Lance is one of the most athletic and explosive prospects in this year's class, regardless of position, and would give the Ravens a big-bodied vertical threat out of the boundary at the 'X' receiver spot.

Lance was among the brightest standouts at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, running a blazing 4.34 in the 40-yard dash with a 10-yard split of 1.49, and he recorded marks of 41.5" in the vertical leap and 11'1" in the broad jump. He emerged as the Bison's leading receiver over his last two seasons in college with 126 catches, an average of 1,075 receiving yards, and posted 25 receiving touchdowns. His ball skills when it comes to tracking and reeling in on and off target passes alike are impressive, and at 6'3" and 204 pounds, he'd bring some much-needed size to the Ravens receiver room.

Fifth round No. 154: TE Tanner Koziol, Houston

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) catches a touchdown pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After losing both Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency, the Ravens start replenishing their ranks at tight end with a big-bodied pass catcher who was consistently and sometimes highly productive throughout his collegiate career. Before joining the Cougars for his final season, Koziol posted 163 catches for 1,507 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns at Ball State over three years.

After starring in the Mid-American Conference, he took his talent to the Big 12, where he posted 74 catches for 727 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The 6'6 1/2" and 247-pounder with 33 3/4" arms has a huge catch radius, and while he doesn't separate well, he doesn't let that stop him from consistently winning in contested situations, being a huge threat in the red zone and serving as a reliable chain mover underneath and at the intermediate level.

Houston TE Tanner Koziol weighing in 245 after being listed 237🙌



♦️Big catch radius with leap to high-point the football in contested catches (61%)



♦️159 catches the last two seasons after a Ball State transfer



Underrated blocker getting heavier



Player Comp: Dennis Pitta… https://t.co/dHXcJD6Wse pic.twitter.com/gXRk6pwNCA — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 27, 2026

Fifth round No. 162: DL Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) tries to tackle Central Michigan running back Trey Cornist (6) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Wolverines' time with the program overlapped with both Minter and the new Ravens defensive line coach, Lou Esposito, who was just his defensive coordinator and direct position coach the last two years of his college career.

Benny recorded four sacks and 12 tackles for loss in his final three seasons, dating back to the national title-winning run that Minter oversaw. With the uncertainty still looming over the future of two-time Pro Bowl veteran Nnamdi Madubuike, the Ravens need more depth at three-technique, and the 6'3" and 298-pounder with 33 3/8" arms would provide just that.

Michigan DT Rayshaun Benny deserves more love. He’s been an elite run defender for 2.5 years now, and while the pass rush production hasn’t always been consistent, the flashes are there. He was nearly unblockable at the Senior Bowl

6'3

298 lbs

33 3/8" arms #BuildingTheBoard pic.twitter.com/h1tb7xn4ZR — Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) March 15, 2026

Fifth round No. 173: RB Nick Singleton, Penn State

Penn State running back Nick Singleton (10) carries the ball in the second half of an NCAA football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Ravens decided not to tender former undrafted speedster Keaton Mitchell last month, they lost an explosive complementary piece to pair with five-time Pro Bowl veteran Derrick Henry in the backfield. Singleton might've come off the board earlier had a broken bone in his foot not caused him to leave the week of practice at the Senior Bowl early and sit out of workouts and on-field drills at the combine, as well as his Pro Day.

As a result of him being out of sight and out of mind for most of the pre-draft process, the Ravens get a great value pick here. He is accustomed to being part of a running back rotation, is an explosive and violent runner, is a dangerous pass-catching option out of the backfield, especially downfield, and can contribute on special teams as a kick returner.

Singleton eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage three times, scored double-digit touchdowns all for years, and finished his career with a program record 5,586 career all-purpose yards and 55 total touchdowns.

🎥Film Breakdown🎥



🔹Nick Singleton, RB - Penn State🔹



▫️6’0 | 220

▫️25 Reps of 225 (Bench)

▫️5K career All-purpose yards

▫️55 total Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/ozNfLkr3KB — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) March 31, 2026

Fifth round No. 174: CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team cornerback Ephesians Prysock (21) of Washington works on defense during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

With so many new coaches on Minter's staff who specialize in developing defensive backs into meaningful contributors, including the head coach himself, they take a dart throw on a big-bodied corner with tantalizing length, size and athleticism.

Prysock measures in at 6'3" and 196 pounds with 33 1/8" arms and at the combine ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash and recorded marks of 39" in the vertical leap and 10'4" in the broad jump. He knows how to use his length to his advantage in press-man coverage, and while he only hauled in two career interceptions in college, he also broke up 20 passes during his final three seasons.

UW CB Ephesians Prysock has serious length, but moves pretty well for his size pic.twitter.com/waBTlc7yS5 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 29, 2026

Sixth round No. 211: EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) celebrates during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ravens double up at edge defender with this pick of the former Buckeye, who broke out in a big way in his senior season. After only logging 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in his first three seasons combined, Curry led the team with a career high 11 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss.

With only one year of standout pass rush production, he is an ascending prospect that could be further developed at the next level while earning his stripes on special teams. Curry is strong at the point of attack and stocky enough to move inside on passing downs, has a high motor that runs hot and is athletic enough to drop into underneath coverage or as a quarterback spy.

Curry is just a nightmare for offensive lines 😤@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/YshGV2asN9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025

Seventh round No. 250: TE Matthew Hibner, SMU

Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs tight end Matthew Hibner (88) scores a touchdown during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

For the fifth time in franchise history, the Ravens double-dip at the tight end position in the draft by selecting the former Mustang with this pick to further bolster their depth chart at the position. According to historical trends, he might end up being the more impactful of the two in the long run, which isn't that far-fetched given all the skills he brings to the table, both as a seam-stretching threat in the passing game and a blocker in the run game.

He has familiarity with Minter, having spent the first three years of his career at Michigan, including the national title-winning season, but he primarily played special teams during his time as a Wolverine. It wasn't until he transferred to SMU that he got an opportunity to show what he could do with more opportunities on offense and recorded 55 catches for 804 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with an average of 14.6 yards per catch. He has the capability of lining up at multiple spots, including the slot, inline and even in the backfield as an H-back in certain packages.

Matthew Hibner (6’4 251) SMU



+ Ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine

+ 83.0 pass blocking grade during the 2025 season

+ 9.75 relative athletic score

+ 56.3% career contested catch rate

+ Ability to stretch the seam

+ 804 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns over the… pic.twitter.com/UUAPvqjHUZ — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) March 30, 2026

Seventh round No. 253: P Jeff Yurk, Elon

The Ravens find themselves needing to replace a star specialist for the second offseason in a row after homegrown First Team All Pro punter Jordan Stout also joined former head coach John Harbaugh with the New York Giants on a deal that made him the highest-paid player at his position.

They've already had the former Phoenix in for a private workout, so he's clearly on their radar and could be an option here with their final pick in the draft because it means they wouldn't have to bid for his services in undrafted free agency. Yurk is FCS' all-time leader in yards per punt with an average of 44.7, and he had more career punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line (70) as he had punts that traveled 50-plus yards (68), showing his big leg and consistency when it comes to ball placement.