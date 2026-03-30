Trey Hendrickson Will Have Positive Ripple Effect on Ravens Defense

Even before the new league officially got underway earlier this month, the Baltimore Ravens made it clear that they intended to vastly improve their much-maligned pass rush under new head coach Jesse Minter. They reportedly agreed to trade two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for five-time Pro Bowl edge defender Maxx Crosby.

Unfortunately, they didn't ultimately end up going through with the deal as a result of a failed physical that revealed potential long-term concerns. However, their mission remained the same, and they wound up still landing an elite pass rusher by quickly pivoting to signing four-time Pro Bowler and First Team All Pro selection Trey Hendrickson.

While the Ravens haven't shied away from making splash signings in free agency, they've usually been at non-premium positions such as safety and running back. By making this uncharacteristically bold move, Minter told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that it will not only improve a Ravens pass rush that tied for the third-fewest sacks in the league last year with just 30, but also have a ripple effect at all three levels of the defense from his fellow pass rushers to the defensive backs in the secondary.

"When you add a primary premium pass rusher, it makes everybody else's job on the defense easier at times," Minter said. "He's gonna draw a lot of attention. I think our pass rush in general is gonna be a lot better, because other people may have more one-on-one opportunities. And then the DBs, you know, when you don't have to cover as long, it makes life easier. We couldn't be more excited to add Trey."

The truly elite defenses know how to make their pass rush and coverage work harmoniously to terrorize opposing quarterbacks by disrupting their offenses with relentless pressure and forcing tight window throws.

During his two-year stint as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, his units were among the best in the league because they were able to achieve that harmonious cohesion and consistently execute at an elite level. With even more talent to work with in Baltimore, with Pro Bowlers and All Pros at all three levels of the defense, there's no reason he can't have the same level of success, if not even greater.

In the later portion of the John Harbaugh era, the Ravens became infamous for blowing double-digit leads, especially in the fourth quarter. Thankfully, that is the part of the game where Hendrickson does some of his best work and is the most productive. He was leading the league in fourth-quarter sacks since 2021 through the first eight weeks of last season before suffering an injury, but still ranks second during that span.

"Trey is a closer," Minter said. "That's an area where we want to improve and want to finish out games when we have the lead. We've had more leads in the fourth quarter than any team in the last five years. So, getting a guy like that will help our pass rush, help the defensive backs, rushing coverage work together."



Ravens aren't sweating over free agency departures

Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) in pass protection at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The initial wave of free agency saw a mass exodus of homegrown talent leave Baltimore for greener pastures and opportunities for more playing time in expanded roles elsewhere. While much has been lamented about their losses than has been praised about their additions, the Ravens' top brass knows there is a lot more work to be done between now and the start of the regular season, The 2026 NFL Draft a mere few weeks away and there are still plenty of veterans on the open market available to be signed after the deadline to impact the compensatory pick formula.

"I think building a team is a process, you know, it's a long way between now and September," Minter said. "So, there's a lot of ways to continue to add and supplement your roster. There's still some free agents out there. There is the draft, there's trade opportunities so I trust our front office and ourselves to work really, really well together to continue to put the best pieces that we can out there."

This current portion of the pre-draft process is when the coaching staff becomes more hands-on with Pro Days, 30 visits and private workouts. The Ravens might just have an advantage over most teams in the league in the evaluation process, given that several of Minter's assistant coach hires came from college ranks, so they either coached, recruited, game planned against or did all the above when it comes to the top prospects and hidden gems alike in this year's class.

With their first-round picks not going anywhere, the Ravens are well-positioned and well-equipped to find immediate contributors in the draft. They have also spent the past couple of weeks doing preliminary work on experienced veterans whom they could sign at a later date, such as former Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku and defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

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