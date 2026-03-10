Ravens Pillaged at Start of Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens started their offseason by seizing control of a spiraling situation, diving into a coaching change in hiring Jesse Minter to lead a teetering product back into contention. They had some of the star-powered on-field pieces to return to dominance, and seemingly just needed a different sideline approach in guiding the stars back to the NFL's summit.

The first big indicator as to how much they're willing to hold onto important pieces of the past arrived in free agency, where the cap-strung Ravens would be tested. They had the money to hold onto a few pieces of intrigue, but certainly had to embrace for a few departures.

Well, the first day of legal tampering has come and gone, and the Ravens have been absolutely looted. Seven unrestricted free agents opted for fresh starts all over the league on both sides of the ball, leaving Baltimore's front office with no shortage of replacing to do with a combination of subtler signings and draft-based developments.

Prioritizing Defenders

Now, as horrified as some Ravens fans have been with the franchise's unwillingness to match many offers, the word around the team would be much more dire had they not swung a massive swap mere days before preparing for the wave of abandonments. Where they once suffered as a pass-rush, regular Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby is set to debut as the group's best defensive end in a long time.

I know the Ravens would never stump up the high asking price for Maxx Crosby, but just imagine what he’d bring to Baltimore!



Our defensive line would finally have a game wrecker on it again, a position group that has been far too passive in years gone by. pic.twitter.com/OWBPgNQDsO — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) March 5, 2026

As much as he'll energize a defensive group that sank to the bottom of the league in pressure applied to opposing quarterback pockets in 2025, his announced entrance all but confirmed that previous go-to edge-rusher Dre'Mont Jones wouldn't be long in Baltimore.

He'd only been a Raven for the last nine weeks of their previous campaign, but he made an indelible mark along the edge as a much-needed nastiness injection. As fun as he'd been, he's no Crosby, and he understandably opted for a few more years of security with the New England Patriots.

Completely separate from their position group, the Ravens' safety platoon took some sizable hits once the first day's dust began settling down. Well after the first big wave of signings, both Alohi Gilman and Ar'Darius Washington bid goodbye to Baltimore in leaving for the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants, respectively.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle van Noy (53) hands an intercepted ball off to safety Alohi Gilman (12) who runs it back for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. The Bengals were shut out, 24-0. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ravens won't be left with nothing now that their profitable rental in Gilman and a reserve in Washington are each leaving, still armed with regular All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and rookie prospect Malaki Starks. A bona fide edge rusher should help diffuse the need for Hamilton to have to help out so close to scrimmage as often, but the team will need some depth pieces to consolidate their bench.

Sapping the Offense

As lopsided as the already-wonky Ravens defense looks following Day One of free agency, the offense suffered even more casualties.

First and foremost, Tyler Linderbaum. One of the Ravens' most valuable pieces has spent four years blossoming into one of the game's premier centers, the best and most necessary blocker manning Lamar Jackson's offensive line, but he left for the Las Vegas Raiders on a record-setting three-year, $81 million deal when his former team was financially incapable of matching such a mark.

As much as his loss is sure to sap the Ravens of their continuity as a scoring unit, he wasn't even the only key offensive piece to walk. Both of the group's often-used reserve tight ends in the pass-catching Isaiah Likely and the block-happy Charlie Kolar added to the list of blows for fans to try and sustain, with Kolar leaving to join Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers while Likely further bolsters new New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh's plundering of his old team.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

That's to say nothing of Jordan Stout, the Ravens' Pro Bowl punter who'll unquestionably soften some of the punch from Baltimore's special team attack. He'll be joining Likely and Washington as Giants in the fall.

What's more, when the organization had the chance to ink up-and-coming running back Keaton Mitchell for a little bit longer in restricted free agency, they turned their nose up at the idea in casting him into the open market. Of all of the recent Ravens who've been faced with the possibility of finding a new home, only backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has signed up for more go-arounds with the group.

It would be safe to assume that after nearly two months of Minter and his new front office strategically assembling a coaching staff with specific values as they ones they preach, they still have a plan for maintaining their competitive edge in 2026. Little's been revealed to the public, though, and the present state of the team suggests that they can't afford many more costly losses before finding a way to replace the former Ravens.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!