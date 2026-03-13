Ravens' Trey Hendrickson Reflects on Missed Maxx Crosby Pairing

Star defensive end Trey Hendrickson took to the Baltimore Ravens' podium a day after officially joining his new team, finally giving a visual to the team's fan base in proving that they had, indeed, escaped from the failed Maxx Crosby trade.

Hendrickson, a star defensive end in his own right who'll help shore up the hurting pass-rush on his own, would've reportedly joined Crosby along the Ravens' edges, and he spoke on the pairing that initially drew him to Baltimore in his opening presser.

"What a phenomenal opportunity that would have been," he remarked on the partnership that wasn't. "Nothing but respect for [Crosby], the way he carries himself on and off the field, the adversity he's overcome in his personal life, another guy I've met at Pro Bowls and stuff like that."

Trey Hendrickson on the potential pairing with Maxx Crosby before his failed physical. pic.twitter.com/rx7cSHVjIM — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) March 13, 2026

His deal to join the Ravens wasn't reported until the day after the Crosby acquisition fell through, and Henderickson had no problem passing his own physical in advance of signing the dotted line. He understands that as disruptive as Crosby would be as a sacking partner, that's more of a fantasy compared to the reality that is the defensively-inspired Ravens and what he'll have to work with at a new home.

"Whoever's on the other side of the ball, you've got guys who've been in this building that I'm excited to play with as well," he said. "That's what's so special about this is it seems so defensive-minded."

Hendrickson's New Home

The Ravens are still determining which incumbent or outside defensive ends will aid Hendrickson's pass-rush effort, but he's taken enough time on the other side of the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals to admire their infrastructure, having named a few regular Ravens who stuck out to him as exciting new teammates.

Trey Hendrickson gets his new jersey pic.twitter.com/eB1KWiCQE4 — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 13, 2026

Even if he and Lamar Jackson won't ever share the field at the same time, he knows what it means to have a star quarterback calling the shots thanks to his experience at past stops. And Ronnie Stanley, the Ravens' left tackle who's most frequently been tasked with hindering Hendrickson's progress, has a chance to continue testing the free agent at a new spot, too.

The excitement between star and franchise is mutual, predictably so considering the four-year, $112 million that Baltimore doled out to snag the 4x Pro Bowler. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter sure sounds thrilled about calling plays that will heavily involve Hendrickson, crediting his maintaining the skills that made him special with age.

"It gives you a lot of flexibility.," he said. "The whole idea on defense is to not be predictable, and know that you can at times get pressure rushing four, get pressure rushing five, get pressure rushing six. Trey's a guy that wins in a multitude of ways. ... It's a major blessing to a guy designing defenses to know you gotta guy like that that can with four."

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) looks out of the tunnel before warming up before the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Banks Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if Crosby won't be joining him in Baltimore, the newest star Raven has a clear shot at influencing their newest positive trajectory.

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