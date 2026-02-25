Ravens Players React After NFL Admits Mistakes

No one play is to blame for the 2025 Baltimore Ravens being the disappointing on-field mess that they were. Even their biggest gaffe of the season, Tyler Loop's missed 43-yard field goal that would have sent the team to the playoffs, required hundreds of mistakes and general failures to meet prior moments in ballooning the stakes of that one kick.

That would have been the difference between their finishing the regular season at 9-8 as opposed to the 8-9 mark that will be immortalized in Baltimore's franchise history. Fans are already coming to peace with the campaign to forget amidst an offseason of dramatic changes and choices, but the NFL opted to toy with the the fan base's attempt at closure in one recent offseason reveal.

They took the time to look back on one of the biggest sucker punches that the Ravens had to sustain over the course of that rocky regular season, but they didn't hone in on the Pittsburgh Steelers game that saw their season come to an early end.

Week 14 featured a matchup between the frequent foes, and while Isaiah Likely's touchdown-that-wasn't stole the headlines from that crushing Ravens loss, they instead focused on Aaron Rodgers' interception-turned-self-completion. The Steelers quarterback threw a pass deep into the fourth quarter that was batted before returning to Rodgers' hands, but not before Baltimore linebacker Teddye Buchanan wrestled the ball away from the 42-year-old. The officials ruled it correctly on the field as a pick, but quickly overturned it when they saw his knee hit the ground.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

That replay review was one of several ruled incorrect well after the season's conclusion, with Pro Football Talk reporting that NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent lumped that "catch" as one of the more regrettable moments of the season. A player making a reception must, according to the rule book, survive the ground, and that Rodgers did not.

How do the Ravens Feel About the Decision?

Kyle Van Noy, one of the most outspoken veteran voices of the last few Ravens seasons, was not pleased upon hearing this information. There's nothing he can do about it now, making him that much more bitter that the NFL can admit its wrongdoings after having already done their damage to the team's championship goals.

Remember, this was just one of several unpopular refereeing decisions that went against the Ravens in a game that would have deflated the severity of the following regular season finale. It's impossible to know what would have been different had the call on the field stood, but the possibilities are clearly endless for the frustrated defensive end.

Have we ever seen the NFL come out months after a game has been played ( a couple weeks after the entire nfl season finished) and admitted they didn’t get 1 huge crucial call in the biggest NFL rivalry game. But they got 2 Crucial calls in same Game wrong!!! So the total was 3… — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 24, 2026

Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, is much less willing to entertain what could have been, choosing to joke about the situation on X. He knows that he, along with every other contributor, could have improved the Ravens' end-of-season standing had they played better, and that this one call wouldn't have made the squad any likelier at meaningfully contending for anything this past winter.

So technically we won? 10-7 1st offseason win ever🤣🤣 https://t.co/vGbkhWJ4Fo — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) February 24, 2026

It's another annoying break to, hopefully, end a long line of irritating updates and reveals pertaining to the 2025 Ravens. They've spent the early goings of the offseason attempting to remodel their approach in the form of new sideline management, and with any luck, they'll shake off the misfortunate that continually trailed their most recent season with a summer of alterations.

