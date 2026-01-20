John Harbaugh Sends Goodbye to Ravens in Giants Welcome Presser

While the Baltimore Ravens continue poring through options for their next head coach, the man they're looking to replace bid one last farewell to his former employer in accepting his new sparkly job across the NFL.

John Harbaugh didn't just land on his feet after the Ravens opted to cut bait with him two weeks ago. He was instantly deemed the most generally-desirable name on the market, having won a Super Bowl while fielding consistently-competitive squads over his 18-year stint in Baltimore, and was scooped up by the New York Giants before any of his fellow candidates could agree to terms on a gig of their own.

Ravens' majority owner Steve Bisciotti met with a gaggle of reporters last week in making it clear that there was no bad blood between he and his old friend Harbaugh, and the new Giants coach reflected that sentiment in his opening presser with the New York brass.

"To the Ravens: I'd like to extend a profound thank you, to Steve and Ozzie for the opportunity, for the guidance that they provided every single day," he issued. "To all the players and coaches who have been unrelenting brothers all along the way through the years, we did great things. Thanks, guys."

Ravens and John Harbaugh Both Moving On

Harbaugh took longer to come to a finalized agreement with the Giants than initially expected, with his lengthy list of demands in how the team's hierarchy is constructed holding up the process. Now, he's got a fresh start with a young core who's got a shot at making the NFC East even more interesting, while the Ravens he departed still look for a long-term fix at head coach.

Their job wasn't filled as quickly as the Giants' role, but make no mistake; the Ravens' vacant post is arguably even more desirable than what Harbaugh's joining for the simple fact that the Ravens have proven pieces at premium positions, even if the defense and skill positions still need plenty of work. Jaxson Dart could blossom into an impact quarterback in the league, but no one is claiming that he's Lamar Jackson.

They've spoken with 16 different potential Harbaugh replacements in the two weeks since opting to move in a different direction, and are just now entering the second interview phase of the process. Their former head coach sounds excited about his journey away from Baltimore, while the Ravens' process amidst their exhaustive hunt has all of the organization's attention sapped.

