The Baltimore Ravens are still very much deep into the process of finding their new head coach after firing John Harbaugh.

Baltimore currently has over 10 candidates who have interviewed for the job, with some wondering if quarterback Lamar Jackson would be a part of the process. At their end-of-year meeting, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and general manager Eric DeCosta addressed the question about Jackson having a say in the head coach search. Bisciotti made it clear where Jackson's place is in the interview process.

“A lot of say, but he has no power,” Bisciotti said. “I have the power, they have opinions, and I want them all. I care about my players very much, but I can’t give them powers.”

Should Lamar Jackson have some say in the head coach search?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

It has been apparent across all the reports that the Ravens are looking for a coach who will work well with Jackson and help him take the next step. Jackson took a big step back last season as the team missed the playoffs, but injuries really affected his play.

Ravens fans saw the impact a quarterback can make on a coaching candidate as Harbaugh was sold on the New York Giants job after Jaxson Dart was in the facility to visit him. Jackson should have that kind of impact and influence on the Ravens' job.

Jackson has made some significant strides as a passer over the last three years, posting career highs in completion percentage in 2023 (67%) and 2024 (66%). He has been running the ball less and showing more confidence in his arm, thanks to the work of Harbaugh and former offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Every quarterback should have some kind of say since they are usually the highest-paid players and the faces of the franchise. Jackson is no exception to that rule; he should be involved in choosing who he wants as the head coach.

This is a big moment for the Ravens' franchise as they try to make this the last hire in the Lamar Jackson era and try to make this last a long time. Since the quarterback and head coach will work so closely together, it makes sense to have Jackson have some say, but not the final say.

It would be a massive moment if this hire leads to Super Bowl wins with Jackson at quarterback, so get as many eyes from the key parts of the franchise as possible to make sure they are making the right call.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!