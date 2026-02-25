Ravens HC Doesn't Need Lamar Jackson Running More

The Baltimore Ravens are going through some changes as a new coaching staff has been implemented, and new schemes are being put in place.

This means things might change in how Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson functions within the offense, as Baltimore fans hope for more running from him in 2026. Making an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Ravens' new head coach Jesse Minter spoke about Jackson in the offense and explained that more running isn't exactly what they are looking for him to do.

"I don't know that he needs to run more," Minter said. "I actually think there's times where he can run less if you build an offense that takes advantage of the under center, the downhill run game. Now that opens up a lot of boots and play actions. ... I think there's high-leverage moments where the quarterback's willing to do what he needs to do to win the game."

"This is a franchise player. There's a health element and a protection element that needs to be in place to where he's not taking some of the hits he doesn't need to," he continued.

Jesse Minter isn't looking for more Lamar Jackson runs

The most noticeable thing about Jackson's game last year was that there were a lot fewer runs from him as he stayed in the pocket more often. He rushed just 67 times for 349 yards and two touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry was the second-lowest of his NFL career.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A big reason for Jackson's lack of runs was that he was banged up for most of the season, which started with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs. After that point, he was reluctant to run the ball and stayed in the pocket, but he also took other kinds of injuries, from being sick to pretty much suffering injuries from top to bottom. He went on to miss four games last season.

Minter is right to make sure the most important thing is Jackson's health. He wants banged up quite a bit, and without him, the Ravens are in trouble on offense.

With that being said, the Ravens have to utilize his skill set and let him run the ball as well. He's one of the most dangerous runners in NFL history at the quarterback position and should take advantage of that while he is still in the prime of his career.

It'll be up to new Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to set Jackson up for success in the new scheme in 2026. Fans in Baltimore will be interested in seeing what the offense will look like with a healthy Jackson running the show.

