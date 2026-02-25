Clemson DT Latest to Meet With Ravens at NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is rolling strong as NFL teams are starting to meet with prospects, including the Baltimore Ravens, who are signaling which prospects they are most interested in.

Going into the offseason, the Ravens' main focus was improving the defensive line and getting more pass rush after recording just 30 sacks a season ago. More importantly, it's about getting depth on the line, whether that's off the edge or in the middle at tackle.

Baltimore showed its hand by expressing interest in that position, as Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods told reporters he met with the team and "loves the Ravens."

Woods met with new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter and defensive line coach Lou Esposito, as he mentioned he got a lot out of the meeting. He also mentioned that he stays in contact with his former Clemson teammate and Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins.

Peter Woods met with the Ravens at the NFL Combine

Woods is a talented defensive lineman who is as good a run stopper as there is coming into the draft. Last year, he had 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass deflection in 12 games. He was named as a first-team All-ACC selection for his play in 2025.

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

There's a lot of uncertainty at the defensive tackle position for the Ravens heading into the offseason, with three players still on IR. Nnamdi Madubuike is the biggest name on that list, as his future is uncertain as to whether he will even play in 2026 despite hinting at good news for him.

The defensive tackle position is led by Travis Jones, who had the best season of his career, leading the Ravens in sacks with five, and landed himself a nice contract extension with the team. Outside of John Jenkins, this is a young, inexperienced position group.

Woods has been seen as a first-round pick, but in the lower part of the round, so he will most likely be available for the Ravens. The question would be whether Woods is a reach at the position, as there could be other options to pick from at defensive tackle. If Baltimore traded down in the draft, Woods would then become an even more intriguing selection in the draft.

Baltimore would benefit from having Woods on the team as he would improve a defensive line that needs it and could be seen as a Day 1 starter.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!