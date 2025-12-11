Ravens Defender Lands Massive Contract Extension

It has certainly been a stellar season for Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones, and his performance has led to the team making sure he doesn't go anywhere.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec first reported that the Ravens have reached an agreement with Jones on a contract extension. Zrebiec added that the reasoning behind the signing was that Jones was in the fourth year of his rookie deal and hadn't accrued a season because of a CBA issue that has resulted in a grievance being filed by the NFLPA. The Ravens wanted to get a deal done, so Jones was taken care of and kept off the free agent market.

Ravens have reached agreement on a three-year extension with NT Travis Jones, per sources.

Deal will keep Jones under contract with the Ravens through the 2028 season and continues the organization's focus on rewarding its own players before they hit market. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 11, 2025

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Jones is getting a three-year, $40 million contract that will keep him in Baltimore through the 2028 season. This will be the second week that a contract extension was given to a Ravens player, with tight end Mark Andrews receiving one as well.

Jones' stats show he is more than worthy of the deal

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It has been what appears to be a career season for Jones as he has improved each season as a starter on the Ravens' defensive line. In 12 starts, Jones has racked up 34 tackles, six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, two pass deflections, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He has either hit career highs or tied career highs in six of those categories.

Throughout the season, Jones has been among the most consistent and dominant defenders on the Ravens, after the unit has gone through turnover and injury issues. Pro Football Focus has him graded out at 74.5 overall, ranking 14th out of 128 interior defensive linemen.

Jones was originally a third-round pick of the Ravens back in the 2022 NFL Draft. It wasn't until last season that the Ravens fan base got to see him explode as a starter and has been a force in the middle since.

He has more than earned the right to get a new contract and will play a pivotal role in this defense getting better and staying consistent for the next three-plus years. This will eliminate one potential distraction for the Ravens during the offseason.

It's an excellent move for the organization, as the focus now shifts from improving on their 6-7 record and getting back on track in the AFC North race. They'll first have to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 before finishing the job with three games left after that.

