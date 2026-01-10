Browns to Interview Ravens' OC for HC Position

The Baltimore Ravens kicked off their coaching search by sitting down with former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Now the favor is getting returned. This weekend, Cleveland is set to meet with a member of Baltimore’s 2025 coaching staff.

In the NFL’s coaching carousel, everything’s moving at warp speed. Half the league is locked into playoff mode, the other half is scrambling to fill head coaching vacancies, and a few teams are already flipping the page to next season.

Right now, though, it’s Ravens vs. Browns. And this time, the battle’s happening off the field. On the sidelines

Browns Coaching Search Heats Up With Ravens OC Interview

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi fired up the timeline on X, reporting that the Cleveland Browns are sitting down with Todd Monken for their head coaching vacancy.

The Browns are interviewing Ravens OC Todd Monken for their head coaching opening this morning. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 10, 2026

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens have been busy working the interview circuit themselves. Baltimore has already checked in with Broncos DC Vance Joseph, Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb, Chiefs coordinators Steve Spagnuolo and Matt Nagy, plus Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak.

As for Monken, he’s a grizzled vet on the coaching chalkboard. 37 years in the game with stops across college football and the NFL. Browns fans might remember him as Cleveland’s offensive coordinator back in 2019 during Freddie Kitchens’ lone season at the helm. From there, Monken leveled up with a three-year run calling plays for the Georgia Bulldogs, before landing in Baltimore.

Now in his third season running the Ravens offense, Monken’s résumé speaks the league’s language. In 2023, Baltimore finished fourth in scoring (28.4 PPG) and sixth in total offense. In 2024, they cranked it up another notch. first in total yards and third in points. This season was more middle-of-the-pack, with the Ravens finishing 16th in yards and 11th in scoring, while Lamar Jackson posted his lowest completion percentage since 2022.

Monken is a Wheaton, Illinois native. A Knox College Hall of Famer who starred in both football and baseball, earning Division III All-American honors as a junior after leading the nation in passing volume and efficiency.

His lone head coaching stint at Southern Miss ended with a 13–25 record. A reminder that the jump from elite play-caller to CEO of the building isn’t always a clean snap-and-throw.

