Derrick Henry Sends Loud Offseason Message to Ravens

Under a new regime in the 2026 offseason, the Baltimore Ravens have a lot of roster decisions to make, but one keeps coming up in front of them from one of their stars.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry has been a massive factor in this offense throughout the last two seasons, and as he nears the twilight of his career, he's looking to capture a Super Bowl trophy before he hangs up the cleats.

During a Twitch stream with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Henry made it very clear who he wants on the team in 2026.

“A.J. (Brown) to the Ravens, bruh. To The Flock”

Derrick Henry pushing hard for A.J. Brown to join Ravens

This is now the second time that Henry has publicly pushed for his friend to join the Ravens. He did the exact same thing on the Up & Adams show when he and Brown were together on that show as well.

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Derrick Henry | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Henry and Brown were teammates with the Tennessee Titans for three years from 2019 through 2021. In each of those seasons, the Titans made the playoffs, with Henry and Brown being the top two offensive weapons before Brown was traded to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Baltimore should absolutely look into adding Brown to their offense, as it would make a lot of sense. Last season, Zay Flowers was the leading receiver with 1,211 yards, as DeAndre Hopkins was second among the wide receivers on the roster, but only had 330.

With Hopkins a free agent and Rashod Bateman regressing badly last season, the Ravens desperately need a WR2 to help Flowers out. Brown has had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the Eagles and has already won a Super Bowl.

If anything, when Henry says to do something, the Ravens should take that message seriously. He knows how good Brown is and the capabilities he brings to the offense.

Brown has a rare combination of size and speed that can make him a deep threat at any time. Despite an up-and-down 2025 season with the Eagles, he's still among the best in the NFL at 28.

Baltimore needs to be aggressive as they are entering the final part of Henry's career and still have quarterback Lamar Jackson in the prime, so it just makes sense to take a shot with Brown by sending a second-round pick to the Eagles and get this Ravens offense to an elite level.

