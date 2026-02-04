Derrick Henry Openly Recruits Former Teammate to Ravens

This offseason will be interesting for the Baltimore Ravens as they try to assemble the right pieces on the roster to make a Super Bowl run in 2026.

While appearing on the Up & Adams show at media row for the Super Bowl, Kay Adams had Ravens running back Derrick Henry on the set and asked him about rumors that Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown might be traded to Baltimore. Henry was more than open to the idea of reuniting with his former Tennessee Titans teammate.

"We would gladly love to have him," Henry said. "A.J. is a dog. I played with A.J. in Tennessee, so you know. I like playing with guys who have dog mentalities, so we would love A.J. Come on over."

"Please, please, A.J., come to Baltimore. Let's go get this ring. You got one in Philly. Come to Baltimore," he continued.

Derrick Henry playing recruiter to lure A.J. Brown to Baltimore

Henry and Brown played together with the Titans for three seasons from 2019 to 2021 before Brown was traded to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft. They were both breakout stars for the Titans at the time and helped Tennessee make the playoffs all three seasons.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

During his time in Philadelphia, Brown has made three Pro Bowls, been selected as a second-team All-Pro three times, and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2024.

Baltimore would not mind having a star receiver of Brown's caliber to work with Pro Bowler Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman at receiver. Henry told Adams that if the Ravens can get Brown and re-sign Isaiah Likely to partner with Mark Andrews, watch out.

"Him and Zay would be crazy, and then Bate? That would be crazy. Mark, got to get Likely back. Oh yeah, we'll be cooking," he said.

Bateman and Likely are both coming off down season with Flowers and Andrews as the top two receivers on the team. DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent and most likely won't come back in 2026.

Brown gives the Ravens not only a tall possession receiver who could replace Hopkins, but also a legitimate deep threat down the field. It would take some pressure off Flowers and might even create more opportunities for big plays between the two receivers.

While the coaching staff transition is important, this offseason has to be all about ensuring Lamar Jackson has the pieces around him to succeed on offense. Adding a playmaker like Brown to the picture could completely flip the offense in Baltimore for years.

